Black Father-Daughter Legal Duo Listed as One of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) in Law & Justice

News provided by

Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP

22 Jan, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Zulu Ali and Attorney Whitney Ali are listed as two of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), Law and Justice Edition (https://www.mipad.org/files/MIPAD-ANNOUNCEMENT-2022-Online-Version.pdf).  The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation's General Assembly resolution 68/237, to be observed from 2015 to 2024. MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development.

Attorney Zulu Ali and his daughter, Attorney Whitney Ali, are owners and partners of the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP (zulualilaw.com), making the firm one of the largest Black family-owned law firms in California; and the largest Black-owned in the Inland Empire, which comprises the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino.

The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP has been named as one of the top 10 law firms by Attorney and Practice Magazine; and its founder, Attorney Zulu Ali, has also been named top 100 lawyers by the National Black Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers; a Top 10 Lawyer by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Jurist Institute, Attorney & Practice Magazine; Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America; and Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. Attorney Zulu Ali is also a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., serving as its general counsel.

In 2007, inspired by civil rights attorneys Charles Hamilton Houston, Thurgood Marshall, and Avon Williams, Jr., who used the law and courts as a vehicle to make a change and protect all people against injustice, Attorney Zulu Ali opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes and seeking criminal justice, immigrants, victims of discrimination, persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts throughout the United States; and defendants and victims at the international criminal courts at The Hague, Netherlands and the African Court of Human Rights in Tanzania. Attorney Zulu Ali and the law firm takes on extremely difficult cases and matters that provide an opportunity to make changes in the law, through the courts, when the law is unjust.

"It is always nice to be recognized for your work. We face immense scrutiny from courts and others for challenging the system. I am deeply inspired by the late great civil rights attorney Avon Williams who was jailed more than once for not kowtowing to racist courts in the defense of his clients. Being in this fight with my daughter by my side ensures this type of advocacy spirit that was established by great black pioneers of the legal system continues," Attorney Zulu Ali adds.

