Black Female CEO and Founder of Grab My Bag, Inc. ROCKS Travel Industry with Luggage Delivery Service Launching Juneteenth

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for takeoff Atlanta! There's a new delivery service in town and they are embarking on a mission to revolutionize the baggage claim process for travelers, decongest airport baggage claim areas, and create job opportunities for people across the United States.

Grab My Bag, is officially launching on Juneteenth 2021 (June 19th), with a Black Female CEO and Founder at the helm leading the way. Their luggage delivery service can be booked now through their website by clicking "Book-a-GRAB." Their tech-centric and user-friendly app is coming soon.

Emory Reignz, CEO/Founder of Grab My Bag, Inc. Grab My Bag's Logo

They are currently serving domestic flights into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They plan to expand nationwide with a goal of going international. Then, travelers can immediately exit the airport following their flight and have their luggage delivered to them anywhere they go.

Emory Reignz, CEO/Founder of Grab My Bag, Inc. said, "It was important for us to select a launch date with a powerful history behind it. The foundation on which a company, home, working or personal relationship, etc. are built-on, are critical to their successes.

So, for us that meant launching on a date that helped us remember the limitations of the past, and look towards the endless possibilities of a diverse future in the aviation industry, with female leadership realized in travel, hospitality, and technology.

We wanted a date to celebrate change across the board. A date that would mean something not only to Black Americans but to America as a whole. A date in history that we could celebrate that represented taking steps in the right direction; that's Juneteenth."

According to History.com "Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday."

Diversity in the workplace is also very important to Grab My Bag. "It was nice to see Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines, ranked in the top 100 for America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2020 by Forbes," Reignz said. "We're consistently looking to expand our team and we will have diversity in our leadership roles and across the board," Reignz said.

Grab My Bag is hiring "GRAB-bers" to deliver for the Atlanta area. To apply visit https://www.grabmybag/be-a-driver.

They have begun seeking partnerships with like-minded companies that want to expand the footprint in aviation, travel, hospitality and tech, in order to better include women and minorities.

About Grab My Bag, Inc.

Grab My Bag, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA.

Additional Information:

Website: https://www.grabmybag.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GrabMyBagInc

Instagram: https://instagram.com/GrabMyBagInc

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GrabMyBagInc

Media Contact

Company Name: Grab My Bag, Inc.

Media Contact: Jose Viray

Phone: 833-244-9994

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Grab My Bag, Inc.