Black Fire Innovation Confirms Collaboration with Intel to Advance Hospitality Customer Experience

"Intel has focused on delivering engaging experiences for generations, therefore a collaboration between Caesars Entertainment and UNLV was the perfect opportunity to create more immersive, responsive and intuitive guest experiences," said Joe Jensen, Vice President and General Manager of Intel's Retail, Banking, Hospitality and Education Division. "Intel's commitment will provide the opportunity for industry partners to develop, integrate, and deploy guest enhancing solutions to accelerate innovation in the hospitality segment."

Intel will also take up residence in the facility's co-working space, where Intel experts will mentor and guide student interns and partners on course curriculum development that will bring industry-driven innovation to the classroom.

"This collaboration will push the boundaries of hospitality innovation and is exactly what we envisioned for Black Fire Innovation," said Zach Miles, UNLV associate vice president for economic development and president of the UNLV Research Foundation. "Intel's technical expertise onsite will accelerate research and development activities for our teams and partners, and it will prepare our students for integration into future-focused hospitality roles."

This is the latest announcement in a powerful collaboration between UNLV and Intel. In 2014, Intel and Switch partnered with UNLV to bring one of the world's most powerful supercomputers to Las Vegas. Housed in Switch's Las Vegas SUPERNAP data center, the Cherry Creek II gives UNLV and its research partners access to high-performance computing at a level few universities in the nation can claim. Since its arrival, the supercomputer has supported big data research in physics and astronomy, neurosciences and health care, and hospitality.

The core research focus for Black Fire Innovation is using emerging technologies to enhance the customer experience using blockchain, data science, robotic automation, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things. The space will offer opportunities for participating startups, researchers, and partners to examine how technology changes the way companies approach hospitality to appeal to evolving consumer tastes.

About Black Fire Innovation

As the flagship tenant in UNLV's Harry Reid Research & Technology Park in Las Vegas, Black Fire Innovation will encompass a 43,000 square-foot innovation space when it opens in January 2020. It will operate as an academic incubator, offering opportunities for students, entrepreneurs, and private industry partners who want to advance their research and test concepts. The collaborative space will give researchers unparalleled access to conduct on-demand testing of new ideas and products in a space that houses a mock casino floor, replica hotel rooms, an esports arena with virtual reality facilities and a state-of-the-art kitchen with commercial capabilities. UNLV's Division of Research and Economic Development and Caesars Entertainment will also occupy the space, advancing work that is at the forefront of new customer experiences across the integrated resort ecosystem, including hospitality, retail, entertainment, and associated verticals. The master-planned UNLV Harry Reid Research & Technology Park is a partnership among UNLV, the UNLV Research Foundation, and Gardner Company – and will serve as a catalyst to unite business, research and technology and advance economic development efforts throughout Southern Nevada. Learn more at www.blackfireinnovation.com.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate .

About UNLV

UNLV is a doctoral-degree-granting institution of more than 31,000 students and 3,500 faculty and staff that is recognized among the top three percent of the nation's research institutions - those with "very high research activity" - by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. UNLV offers a broad range of respected academic programs and is committed to recruiting and retaining top students and faculty, educating the region's diversifying population and workforce, and driving economic activity for Southern Nevada. Learn more at unlv.edu.

