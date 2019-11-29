Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Samsung TV Deals: Top Samsung Frame, Curved & Smart QLED & LED TV Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best Samsung smart TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Samsung LED, QLED, Curved and Frame 4K TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Consumer Walk.

Best Samsung TV deals:

● Save up to $800 on Samsung 65 inch TVs at Walmart

● Save up to $330 on Samsung 50 inch, 55 inch & 58 inch TVs at Walmart

● Save up to $500 on Samsung 4K TVs at Walmart

● Save up to $1,000 on Samsung QLED TVs at Walmart

● Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung Smart TVs at Walmart - check the latest deals on 4K TVs, LED TVs & save up to $800 on Samsung televisions

● Save up to $902 on Samsung TVs at Amazon - check live prices on QLED, 4K UHD, Smart, Frame & Curved TV models

● Save up to 50% on Samsung QLED 4K TVs at Samsung.com

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung QLED TV is the latest innovative smart TV option in the market today. This 8K TV is engineered with several unique features such as ambient mode, Bixby voice assistant, curved frame built, and many more. For 4K TV options, one can choose from a wide range of 50 inch, 55 inch, and 65 inch Samsung TV models.

Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? The top two retailers offering extensive deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Walmart and Amazon.

With a 48.6% share of all online sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year (Edison Trends), Amazon currently reigns over other retailers in overall Black Friday performance. Amazon continues to be a popular shopping destination for Black Friday due to its deep and broad product selection, intuitive user experience and curated gift recommendations.

Walmart had the second biggest share of online revenue over Black Friday last year, accounting for 17.9% of online sales from November 22 - 23 according to Edison Trends.

