Black Friday & Cyber Monday Shoe Mega-Sale Starts Now: Dream Pairs, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and Dream Pairs Kids- Shop Before It's Gone!

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday shopping season just got a whole lot better for footwear enthusiasts. Dream Pairs, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and Dream Pairs Kids , all part of the Miracle Miles Group, have unveiled their highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, featuring unbeatable deals on hundreds of styles. The savings start now and run through Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, across online platforms like Amazon and brands' official website, selected retail partners, and Dream Pairs offline retail store.

Whether you're shopping for sleek dress shoes, cozy boots, or durable outdoor footwear, this sale has something for everyone. With discounts spanning men's, women's, and kids' collections, you can revamp your shoe closets or find the perfect holiday gifts at incredible prices.

Best Deals of the Season: Doorbuster Discounts from Nov. 28 – Dec. 2

Dream Pairs

Shop the Dream Pairs Amazon Store now for chic, versatile footwear designed to elevate your style this season—perfect for every occasion, from cozy winter boots to elegant holiday heels. Up to 55% off on:

Winter Boots : Stay warm and on-trend with durable, insulated options that keep you cozy and fashionable in cold weather.

: Stay warm and on-trend with durable, insulated options that keep you cozy and fashionable in cold weather. Sandal Heels: Elevate your holiday style with chic and versatile heels, perfect for parties, date nights, or special celebrations.

Elevate your holiday style with chic and versatile heels, perfect for parties, date nights, or special celebrations. Fashion Sneakers : Stylish and comfortable, these sneakers blend streetwear-inspired design with everyday practicality.

: Stylish and comfortable, these sneakers blend streetwear-inspired design with everyday practicality. Loafers, Flats, and Mules : Effortlessly transition from work to play with versatile, polished footwear that blends comfort with timeless appeal.

: Effortlessly transition from work to play with versatile, polished footwear that blends comfort with timeless appeal. Ankle Boots, Knee-High Boots, and Over-the-Knee Boots: Add a touch of glamour to your wardrobe with boots designed for every outfit, from casual to dressy.

Whether you're dressing up for festive gatherings or braving winter's chill, Dream Pairs has the perfect pair to keep you looking fabulous.

Bruno Marc

Shop at Bruno Marc Amazon Store to elevate your style with versatile designs for any occasion! Up to 50% off on:

Men's Loafers : Effortlessly stylish and incredibly versatile, these loafers are ideal for holiday dinners, weekend outings, or casual office days.

: Effortlessly stylish and incredibly versatile, these loafers are ideal for holiday dinners, weekend outings, or casual office days. Oxford Shoes: The ultimate blend of sophistication and comfort, perfect for polished looks at work or formal holiday events.

Crafted with attention to detail, Bruno Marc's footwear delivers timeless elegance without compromising on comfort—making them an excellent choice for the modern gentleman.

NORTIV 8

Shop the NORTIV 8 Amazon Store for durable, reliable footwear crafted to support your active lifestyle and outdoor adventures with confidence and style. Up to 52% off on:

Running and Walking Sneakers : Enjoy superior cushioning and reliable support for everyday wear or athletic pursuits-all at an unbeatable value.

: Enjoy superior cushioning and reliable support for everyday wear or athletic pursuits-all at an unbeatable value. Hiking Shoes and Boots : Conquer any trail with durable, weather-resistant footwear offering excellent traction and long-lasting comfort.

: Conquer any trail with durable, weather-resistant footwear offering excellent traction and long-lasting comfort. Snow Boots: Tackle the harshest winter weather with boots engineered to keep your feet warm, dry, and protected from the elements.

Tackle the harshest winter weather with boots engineered to keep your feet warm, dry, and protected from the elements. Safety Boots : Built with rugged durability, all-day comfort, and Ortholite insoles, these lightweight boots offer top-tier protection with reasonable price. For the hardworking mavericks who own their style.

: Built with rugged durability, all-day comfort, and Ortholite insoles, these lightweight boots offer top-tier protection with reasonable price. For the hardworking mavericks who own their style. Military Boots: Rugged and resilient, these boots deliver unmatched durability and support for tactical needs or challenging conditions.

NORTIV 8 delivers the perfect blend of function, durability, and style—essential for outdoor enthusiasts and active lifestyles.

Dream Pairs Kids

Shop Dream Pairs Kids Amazon Store for winter fun by playful design with durable comfort. Up to 50% off on:

Cozy Winter Boots : Keep little feet warm, safe, and stylish with boots crafted for comfort, durability, and weather protection. Featuring slip-resistant soles for extra traction and stability, these boots are perfect for snowy playdates, winter school days, and outdoor adventures.

Available in playful designs and vibrant colors, they offer the perfect combination of warmth, safety, and fun for your little ones this season.

Why Shop This Sale?

This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event is the biggest yet, with exclusive savings on premium footwear for every occasion. It's the perfect opportunity to score must-have styles at unbeatable prices—don't miss your chance to save big and step into the season in style!

All deals are available online, with free and fast shipping options to ensure your holiday shopping is stress-free. These incredible deals are only available from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Whether you're looking for holiday wardrobe upgrades or gifts that wow, this is the perfect opportunity to grab premium footwear at exceptional prices. Visit Dream Pairs, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and Dream Pairs Kids to shop now and step into the season with comfort, style, and savings! For more information about these brands and their Black Friday & Cyber Monday offers, visit their websites or follow them on social media.

About Brands

Dream Pairs, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and Dream Pairs Kids are trusted names in footwear, offering high-quality, stylish, and comfortable options at affordable prices. From fashion-forward designs to rugged outdoor essentials, each brand delivers unmatched value for every lifestyle and occasion.

