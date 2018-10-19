Black Friday 2018: The Consumer Post Forecasts The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Post have released their list of predictions for the best Roomba robot vacuum deals of Black Friday 2018.

Roomba Black Friday Predictions:

Up to 25% off the Roomba 980 – This top-rated premium vacuum normally retails at $899 but could drop as low as $699 on Black Friday

– This top-rated premium vacuum normally retails at but could drop as low as on Black Friday Up to 30% off the Roomba 690 – This budget-friendly model was discounted last year and could be in line for another big price drop this year

– This budget-friendly model was discounted last year and could be in line for another big price drop this year $50 off the Roomba i7+ – Expect modest discounts of 10% or less on the Roomba i7+, the latest model for 2018

The team of online sales specialists at The Consumer Post help shoppers save money by tracking the best online deals across a range of products. In the run up to Black Friday 2018, The Consumer Post are publishing their predictions for the best deals on some of the most anticipated gadgets and home products.

According to their research, shoppers can expect discounts across a wide range of budget-friendly and premium Roomba models this year. During Amazon Prime Day 2018 discounts were as high as 45% on select Roomba vacuums, a promising sign for the upcoming Black Friday sale. Moreover, the Roomba 980 is currently being discounted by over $100 on Amazon. The Consumer Post forecasts the price of the Roomba 980 could drop even lower on Black Friday.

Since launching the first Roomba floor vacuuming robot back in 2002, iRobot have sold over 20 million Roomba vacuums worldwide as of 2017. This year iRobot added two new flagship vacuums to their line-up; the Roomba i7 and Roomba e5. The Roomba i7 is a premium vacuum, capable of emptying itself automatically and learning a home's floor plan. The Roomba e5 is a mid-range vacuum with powerful performance and a host of smart home capabilities.

Find the full list of expected Roomba Black Friday deals on The Consumer Post.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post publish and share informed news from the world of online retail and e-commerce. The Consumer Post participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

SOURCE The Consumer Post