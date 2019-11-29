Black Friday 2019: Banggood Brings Millions of Deals to Global Users

Joining hands with influencers from Europe, South Asia, Middle East, and South America, Banggood designed multiple sessions to interact with global users, including group buying lead by influencers, coupon showers, and more. It invited the influencers to gather at the company's headquarters in Guangzhou on 27 th to conduct a live broadcast show. The show attracted more than 21,000 viewers. Through entertaining game, the influencers won gifts, lucky chances of free delivery, and more other bonuses to give viewers and followers.

"We are working to transform Banggood into a fellowship, accompanying our users to create a better quality of life," said Aaron Chen, Operations Director of Banggood. "Instead of just selling things, we want to communicate more with them and bring more fun to them. More than 35% of Banggood's users joined this shopping event online, and we look forward to interacting more with more users in the future."

The company updated its corporate slogan to "A good life doesn't cost a fortune" in August, renewing its commitment to providing a variety of products for the needs of users around the world, and allowing users to spend the least amount of money to get the best quality of life.

Following the new self-positioning and development goals of "creating a better quality of life for users," Banggood has taken several steps including website optimization for its five regional sites designed to transform the platform via service upgrades into a user-centered initiator of colourful, diversified, ideal lifestyles.

Banggood conducts business globally through its website, Banggood.com. As of the first half of 2019, the Banggood.com website had more than 26 million registered users shopping from over 200 countries and regions, with more than 9.5 million daily visits.

About Banggood

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company in China. By running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms, Banggood has sold more than 500,000 types of products to the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, Russia, Japan and other countries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

Media Contact:

Louis

+86-131-6877-4044

pr@Banggood.com

SOURCE Banggood