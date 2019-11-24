Black Friday 2019 DNA Test Kit Deals: List of Early AncestryDNA & 23andMe Deals Shared by Retail Egg
Best DNA test kit deals:
- Save $40 on the AncestryDNA kit at AncestryDNA.com - find out where you're from and access a database of people with similar DNA from around 1,000 regions (ends 11/27)
- Save 20% on Ancestry Family History Gift Subscriptions - search family histories in the USA and worldwide (ends 11/27)
- Save up to 55% on 23andMe, AncestryDNA and more top-rated DNA test kits at Amazon
- Ancestry, 23andMe and more DNA test kit deals available at Walmart.com
- Save up to 50% off 23andMe DNA test kits, health and traits reports at their online store - offers end 12/2
- Save up to 30% on Living DNA Ancestry & Wellbeing test kits - at the Living DNA Holiday Sale
DNA testing reveals not only ethnicity but also genetic disorders. Once only performed in hospitals, DNA testing kits make genetic testing possible in homes now too. Two of the world's most popular providers are Ancestry DNA and 23andMe. Although Ancestry DNA tests autosomal DNA, 23andMe is more extensive as they also test yDNA and mtDNA.
Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? The biggest deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are usually offered by Amazon and Walmart.
Last year Amazon drove an estimated 29% of sales over the five-day Black Friday period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, according to Internet Retailer. Amazon delivers new deals daily in addition to the thousands of discounted products already available during their Black Friday sales.
Walmart.com was one of the most visited websites during last year's Black Friday shopping season, attracting roughly 132 million online shoppers according to eMarkerter.
