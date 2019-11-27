Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 Deals (2019) Rounded Up by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Spending Lab are updating their list of the top Apple Watch GPS, GPS+Cellular and Nike activity tracker deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

● Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 - at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)

● Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands

● Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular

● Save up to $180 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart

● Save up to $20 on the latest Apple Watch Series 5 at Walmart

● Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon

● Save up to 25% on Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm & 44mm) smartwatches at Amazon

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest among the line of smartwatches from the world-class brand. It has a larger 42mm case compared to the 40mm case of the Apple Series 4 and the 38mm of the Apple Series 5. Another option is the Nike variant with the sport brand's colors, reflective loop, and built-in GPS.

Is Black Friday 2019 a multi-day event? Shoppers should make a note in their diary for Black Friday on the 29th November and Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab