Black Friday Bonanza: LILYSILK Launches Huge Holiday Sale Event

News provided by

LILYSILK

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that special time of the year again, and LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is launching its Black Friday sale just in time for the holiday season.

From 4th to 24th November, LILYSILK is staging several promotions in its Black Friday sale, including:

Continue Reading
Black Friday Bonanza: LILYSILK Launches Huge Holiday Sale Event
Black Friday Bonanza: LILYSILK Launches Huge Holiday Sale Event

  • Buy one get one 25% off on any products from the LILYSILK official website.
  • A 15% discount on orders over $300 *
  • A 20% discount on orders over $600 *
  • A flash sale, with discounts of 30% on selected products.
  • A free silk eye mask with the purchase of two or more silk pillowcases.

*(On US site. In other markets discounts may vary)

Note: All information above is subject to the latest LILYSILK website.

In addition to these amazing offers and discounts, LILYSILK is launching its 2023 shopping guide, which it hopes will encourage customers to buy smarter and greener this holiday season. In the guide, the brand gives tips on how customers can balance luxury fashion with sustainability. It also highlights key products that encapsulate this brand philosophy.

1.       By investing in high-quality products that can be styled into diverse looks, you can create a timeless wardrobe. LILYSILK only uses the best materials in its collections:

2.       Choose sustainable products that have a lesser environmental impact and contribute to protecting the planet. Most products are OEKO-TEX certified for safety and can be recycled through TerraCycle®. Also, LILYSILK recently expanded its GOTS-Certified Organic Silk collection, with all products free of harmful substances.

"We are thrilled to announce our biggest sale of the year", said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "This year, we're not only offering incredible discounts but also encouraging our customers to embrace green shopping. As a brand committed to both luxury and sustainability, we recognize the importance of making eco-friendly choices. We invite you all to join us in making a difference with every purchase."

SOURCE LILYSILK

Also from this source

LILYSILK enthüllt „JOYFUL SOIRÉE": Eine Verschmelzung von luxuriöser Nachhaltigkeit für winterliche Eleganz

LILYSILK enthüllt „JOYFUL SOIRÉE": Eine Verschmelzung von luxuriöser Nachhaltigkeit für winterliche Eleganz

LILYSILK, die weltweit führende Seidenmarke, die zu einem nachhaltigen Lebensstil inspirieren möchte, freut sich, die mit Spannung erwartete...
LILYSILK Unveils "JOYFUL SOIRÉE": A Fusion of Luxurious Sustainability for Winter Elegance

LILYSILK Unveils "JOYFUL SOIRÉE": A Fusion of Luxurious Sustainability for Winter Elegance

LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring sustainable lifestyles, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Winter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.