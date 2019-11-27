Black Friday Cell Phone Deals (2019): Best Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & Android Smartphone Savings Shared by Saver Trends
Money saving experts have found the best cell phone Black Friday 2019 deals, including Sprint, Verizon Wireless, Boost, AT&T and unlocked mobile phone deals
Nov 27, 2019, 23:15 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best cell phone and cellular plan deals for Black Friday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Saver Trends. Links to the top Samsung, Apple, Google, Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus and LG smartphone deals for shoppers this year are listed below.
Best deals:
- Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7 Pro (5G) - check the latest deals on the latest OnePlus 7 5G-enabled cell phones with 90Hz displays and 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10 & more Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage, at Sprint.com
- Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on iPhone 11 (64GB, 128GB & 256GB) models with leases and line plans at Sprint
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to 74% on a wide range of smartphones including Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel smartphones - at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, LG & Motorola smartphones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more Android smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 35% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon
