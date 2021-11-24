PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Colling Media Snapshot Survey reveals 75% of adults say they intend to buy some of their Holiday gifts in-person this year, perhaps pointing to COVID-19 fatigue. 91% of adults say they plan to buy some of their Holiday gifts online.

The survey, conducted November 17, 2021, surveyed 500 adults 18+ from throughout the United States. The purpose of the study was to reveal the timing of purchases, how the different demographics will make purchases, and what percentage of the purchase will be in-person and online.

Top-level findings of Colling Media 2021 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Snapshot survey:

34% of adults plan to shop in person on Black Friday

51.7% of young adults (18-30) intend to shop in-person on Black Friday

18% of seniors intend to shop in-person on Black Friday

33% of parents with children under 18 intend to shop in person on Black Friday

91% of adults say they intend to buy some of their Holiday gifts online

20% of adults under 45 intend to do the majority of their holiday shopping on Cyber Monday

9% of adults over 45 intend to do the majority of their holiday shopping on Cyber Monday

"We see clear trends toward online shopping, which have only accelerated in recent years, that show an interesting contrast with obvious COVID impacts," said Colling Media CEO Brian Colling. "It will be exciting to see which of these trends, if any, reverse course as consumers adapt in the years to come."

Survey results available at Black Friday, Cyber Monday Snapshot Survey: In-Person Shopping Up, 91% to Purchase Online.

About Colling Media

Colling Media, based in Phoenix, AZ, is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. More information can be obtained at www.collingmedia.com and by following the company on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/ ), Facebook, ( https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/ ), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia ).

Media contact:

Jordan Walsh

480 889 8944

SOURCE Colling Media