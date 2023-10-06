Black Friday is Every Friday at Big Lots With Up To 50% Off Deals Now Through Dec. 22

Home Discount Retailer Offering Special One-Day Friday Deals On Items and Collections, Starting With 50% Off Deals Every Friday Throughout the Month of October

COLUMBUS, Ohio , Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, is turning every Friday into a Black Friday-level sales event now through Dec. 22, with special one-day deals up to 50% off across categories and all-new deals every week. Each week's deal will be available in stores only during Friday store hours.

In October, every Friday offer will be 50% off single items or collections. To find out more about each week's offer, follow Big Lots on Facebook and Instagram and join the BIG Rewards program to receive emails where the deals will be revealed each Thursday.

"This holiday season, Big Lots is making it easier than ever for shoppers to take advantage of some of the year's biggest bargains, with up to 50% off one-day deals every Friday through Christmas," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "Every week, we're bringing shoppers a Black Friday deal, including special offers on food and home essentials to holiday décor, gifts, furniture and more. Bargain shoppers won't want to miss Fridays at Big Lots this holiday season."

Customers who would like to be among the first to know about each week's Friday deal, can sign up for free to be a BIG Rewards member and receive the latest bargains in their email inboxes at biglots.com/rewards. Ranked by Newsweek as among America's Best Loyalty Programs of 2022, BIG Rewards members receive a reward for every three trips, a birthday surprise, and other special offers throughout the year at Big Lots stores and online at biglots.com.

At Big Lots, shoppers will discover a variety of surprising finds and amazing deals on everything for the home, including Big Lots exclusive brands such as Broyhill furniture and home décor items, plus a variety of products from national brands and an assortment of private labels all under one roof.

For more information about Black Fridays at Big Lots, visit biglots.com/page/black-friday-deal.

About Big Lots
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,420 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

