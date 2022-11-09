Black Friday is Here: Unicoeye Kicks Off the Holiday Shopping Season Early

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoeye, a professional colored contact lens brand, has just achieved great commercial success on Halloween with its original design products. Recently, the brand announced its early Black Friday deals. This year the deals will include discounts on colored contacts and gifts that customers can take advantage of before and after Black Friday.

Black Friday is Here: Kick Off the Holiday Shopping Season Early with Unicoeye

"Nowadays, many people start their holiday shopping early, so we want to make sure they have the best deals to look forward to," said the Unicoeye team. "We're excited to be part of this holiday shopping season and are well-prepared for it. From kicking off early deals to extended promotions, from the best discounts to excellent after-sale return service, we're committed to providing the perfect shopping experience for our customers without any hassle."

Everyone can transform into a better version of themselves. Offering high-quality, FDA-approved lenses, Unicoeye hopes to encourage people to safely and comfortably experiment with different styles and express their personalities with confidence. Benefiting from a fantastic workforce, this brand has a keen understanding of the market and customers' needs. For the holidays this year, Unicoeye hopes to help customers get a head start on their shopping by providing the best deals early, allowing them to save a lot of money and avoid having to be a tired early bird on Black Friday. Those who prefer to wait to do their shopping until the busy holiday weekend has ended also could plan to take advantage of the extended-hour promotions available on the Unicoeye website. From everyday lenses that brighten natural eye color to cosplay lenses that offer something completely creepy, shoppers may find what they love during this month-long holiday event without breaking the bank.

Unicoeye also shared the most popular colored contact lens collections, hoping to help customers find creative and unique holiday gifts for themselves or for friends and family. Anyone looking for amazing discounts on trendy colored contact lenses can check out Unicoeye's website during the holiday shopping season.

Fantasy Collection

The colored contact lenses in this collection feature a myriad of darker shades, which are perfect for those who want to add a bit of mystery to their look. These deep tones will make the wearer's eyes stand out even at night, especially when worn with smoky eye makeup. For those who already have dark eyes, the rich qualities of these lenses will make them have a pair of deeper eyes, fascinating anyone who looks into their eyes.

3-Tone Collection

The highlight of this collection is the perfect combination of three colorful tones in every pair of lenses. A dark inner ring and a lighter middle ring are contained within an irregular black outer ring, enhancing the wearer's natural eye color and making their eyes naturally exude more intensity for a subtle, yet striking effect.

Polar Lights Collection

Polar Lights lenses are a collection of solid-color lenses that create shining halos in the wearer's eyes and offer total coverage of their natural eye color, whether it's the palest blue or the deepest brown. They are available in a variety of colors, but the most popular are the blue and grey versions. The blue lenses create a more intense halo effect, while the grey lenses are more subtle, adding a unique sense of allure to the wearer's look.

Premium Collection

The lenses in the Premium collection evoke the beauty and elegance of nature. Their vibrant colors and warm tones sparkle like light shining from within. For example, when wearing Premium Green colored contacts, a full forest will blossom in the wearer's eyes. These particular lenses also give people the opportunity to try out one of the rarest eye colors in the world and carry a bud of spring with them everywhere they go.

Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Oct. 27th–Nov. 24th:

Buy 2 Get 2 Free (Add 4 items and 2 free lens cases to the cart)

Buy 3 Get 4 Free (Add 7 items and 3 free lens cases to the cart)

Nov. 25th–Nov. 30th:

Buy 4 Get 5 Free (Add 9 items and 4 free lens cases to the cart)

About Unicoeye

Unicoeye is a professional colored contact lens brand with a keen sense of fashion. Since its inception in 2019, the company has always been dedicated to providing safe and well-made products to every customer. Unicoeye insists on making eye health a top priority, using "sandwich printing" technology in their lenses to protect customers' vision, and providing consumers with an FDA-approved purchasing experience.

Official Website: https://unicoeye.com/

SOURCE Unicoeye