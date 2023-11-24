Black Friday Madness - Yadea's Award-wining Electric Models up to $600 Off

Yadea

24 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is delighted to announce an enticing winter offer on its DTC website and Amazon store for all thrill-seekers and urban explorers. As 2023 draws to a close and the festive atmosphere fills the air, now is the perfect time to work on that holiday list and wrap up some super memorable gifts for family and friends. Yadea is proud to offer some of these festively unique gift picks with its cutting-edge award-winning electric mobility models to take you on exhilarating journeys.

Yadea's commitment to prioritizing the needs of users has always been at the forefront of its product and service development strategy. This winter, to thank customers for their support, the biggest discounts of the year are being offered on all electric vehicles sold on Yadea's official online store and Amazon store. Starting today, customers can enjoy a special discount of up to $600 on Yadea's acclaimed electric mobility models, including the Trooper 01 e-bike, Elite Prime e-scooter and KS6 PRO e-scooter. This exclusive promotion aims to make eco-friendly and exhilarating transportation more accessible to everyone this winter. With a big discount on each model, customers can embark on thrilling journeys and experience the cutting-edge technology of Yadea's exceptional lineup at an irresistible price.

Discover urban freedom with the sturdy and powerful KS6 PRO e-scooter, perfect for urban commuters seeking a reliable and efficient ride. The sleek and stylish ElitePrime e-scooter is designed for those who value both fashion and functionality, offering an SUV-like smooth and enjoyable ride. Outstanding for its appealing design, the ElitePrime e-scooter won the "Good Design Award 2023" and iF Design Award. For e-bike lovers, unleash your adventurous spirit with the Trooper 01 e-bike, a retro-inspired electric bike that combines style and versatility for thrilling off-road adventures.

Yadea's ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence is reflected in our range of premium electric mobility solutions, designed to elevate everyday experiences. Explore the sophisticated technology and stylish designs of Yadea's electric mobility models, now available with an exclusive discount of up to $600. Whether enhancing your daily commute or embarking on memorable adventures, Yadea invites you to discover a new level of sophistication. Visit https://store.yadea.com or Amazon.com: Yadea to explore our full range of models and enjoy limited-time savings.

