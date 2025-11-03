Black Friday Outlook: 79% of Consumers Plan to Shop as GenAI Usage Spikes

As Awareness of Year-End Sales Events Climbs, Nearly Half of Consumers Plan to Use GenAI to Shop—Up 9 Points Over 2024

Consumers Intend to Spend Strategically During Year-End Sales to Maximize Value, Even As 81% Cite Concerns Around Rising Prices for Essentials and 71% Around Tariff-Related Price Increases

BCG Survey Finds Winning Retailers Will Stand Out by Securing Visibility in GenAI-Driven Ecosystems, Engaging Shoppers Early, and Delivering Clear, Credible Deals

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly four in five consumers (79%) plan to shop over the course of the upcoming major year-end sales events—up four points from 2024. Awareness of these events is also rising, with 96% of consumers familiar with Black Friday, 84% with Cyber Monday, and 33% with Singles' Day.

Heading into the year-end sales events, 81% of consumers say they're concerned about rising prices for everyday essentials, and 71% are bracing for tariff-related price hikes. Despite these concerns, shoppers are gearing up for year-end sales as a way to get the most for their money:

Gifting remains the top purchase motivation (64%), followed by spending on essential items (56%)

One-quarter of consumers plan to buy just for themselves this year (+2 points vs. 2024)

More consumers are splurging as 44% say they'll shift part of their budget toward higher-priced discretionary items (+3 points vs. 2024)

Around 40% plan to use flexible payment options like "buy now, pay later"

These are among the findings of the fifth annual Black Friday Survey from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), based on a survey of over 10,000 consumers across 10 countries. The study, titled Consumers Are Rewriting the Rules of Year-End Sales Events, reveals that shoppers are taking a more deliberate approach—starting earlier, delaying purchases to take advantage of discounts, and increasingly turning to GenAI for research and discovery.

GenAI-Empowered Shoppers Are on the Rise

Nearly half (48%) of consumers say they have used or plan to use GenAI to help with year-end shopping—a 9-point increase over 2024. Usage is strongest for comparing products (46%), finding deals (44%), and researching items (42%).

GenAI use is growing among older shoppers, too: 42% of Gen X (+8 points vs. 2024) and 31% of Baby Boomers (+7 points vs. 2024) have used it or plan to use it.

"GenAI is creating a new generation of smart, empowered shoppers who expect instant, tailored answers," said Jessica Distler, a BCG managing director and partner and coauthor of the report. "For retailers, that means competing not just on price, but on visibility and precision within AI-driven ecosystems."

Consumers Plan Smart and Start Early

Nearly 60% of consumers begin researching deals in October or early November, and nearly one-third (31%) head into the year-end sales events knowing exactly which brand and product they want to buy. Still, 28% say they lean into last-minute opportunities—up slightly from 2024.

Moreover, consumers are becoming increasingly strategic: more than three-quarters (77%) say they delay purchases earlier in the year to take advantage of Black Friday and related promotions.

Simplicity Still Wins

Shoppers continue to favor clear, upfront discounts. Across every country surveyed, consumers say their preferred deal type is a clear markdown on all items. Gamified activities were the least preferred. When asked what would qualify as a "good deal," consumers said they expect at least 30% off.

"Year-end sales are always a battleground for consumer attention. This season is a test of consumer trust," said Nate Shenck, BCG's global head of retail and a coauthor of the report. "The retailers that come out ahead will be ones who engage early, communicate clearly, and deliver exactly what they promise."

Local data is available upon request for Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the UK, and the US.

