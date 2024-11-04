Black Friday Sneak Peek: Unbeatable Deals on BLUETTI Portable Power Stations

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Black Friday 2024 just around the corner, BLUETTI is kicking off a massive pre-sale from November 4th to 11th, featuring steep discounts and exclusive early offers on top-tier portable power stations. Plus, the brand-new BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 All-Powerful Portable Power Station is making its debut right on November 12th, offering more power options for hurricane emergency backup, off-grid life, outdoor adventures, and much more!

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 All-Powerful Portable Power Station

Building on the remarkable success of the AC200P, hailed by CNET as the "Best Overall Power Station," the Elite 200 V2 redefines portable power with extended battery life, a sleek, super compact design, and a beautifully clean exterior, embodying the perfect blend of performance and elegance in energy solutions.

Elite 200 V2 integrates cutting-edge technology, offering an impressive 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W power output. It pushes boundaries by fitting 2kWh of capacity into a compact 1kWh-sized unit. Featuring the industry's first automotive-grade LiFePO4 battery, it boasts over 6,000 cycles with up to 17 years of lifespan.With efficient charging and ultra-low power consumption of below 10W, you'll keep everything charged whether for camping, RV use, or home backup--- it surely takes your power game to the next level.

Ready for it? The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 All-Powerful Power Station will debut with exclusive early-bird discounts on BLUETTI Official and Amazon starting November 12.

On-the-Go Charging for Adventurers--- Handsfree Backpack Power Station

Take breathtaking hikes without the hassle of heavy batteries or tangled cords. The BLUETTI Handsfree Backpack Power Station offers an all-in-one solution for hikers, photographers, backpackers, drone operators, journalists, remote filmmakers, and digital nomads.

The 700W/512Wh Handsfree 2 Backpack Power Station, with its five output ports including an AC outlet, two Type-C (100W) ports, and two USB-A ports, can power multiple devices simultaneously. This ultra-thin power station, priced at just $399 now. For even more power, upgrade with the PV120S solar panel for only $599.

Home Backup Power --- AC300 and AC500 Series

Stay prepared for blackouts with Bluetti AC300 and AC500 series, built to keep essentials like refrigerators, CPAP machines, and lighting powered when the grid fails. The Bluetti AC300 + B300K Home Battery Backup offers 3,000W and 2,764.8Wh—perfect for hours of operation for key appliances, now at $1,849 on Bluetti. For more power needs, the Bluetti AC500 + 2×B300K Home Battery Backup delivers 5,000W and 5,529.6Wh, enough to run microwaves, coffee makers, and medical devices for extended periods, now only $3,399 on Bluetti.

Off-Grid Power for Adventurers--- AC200L

For van life and off-grid adventures, the Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station is a must-have. With a capacity of 2,048Wh and a 2,400W output (boosting to 3,600W in Powerlifting mode), it can power your freezer, space heater, coffee maker, and kettle—all for just $1,199.

For longer road trips, pair the AC200L with the B300K battery pack for a combined capacity of 4,812.8Wh, providing enough energy for multiple days off the grid, available now for $2,398 on Bluetti.

For added convenience, the AC200L can be paired with the Charger1 Alternator Charger, which offers an extra 560W of energy—6 times faster than standard car charger.This powerful combo is available for only $1,398.

Compact Power for Travel--- AC180 and AC70

The 1,800W Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station is the ideal companion for weekend getaways, tailgating, and camping trips. Lightweight and portable, it effortlessly powers fridges, lights, and hair dryer. With a capacity of 1,152Wh, it can run a 60W car fridge for over 15 hours, now available for just $499.

The Bluetti AC70 Portable Power Station, with 768Wh capacity and a 1,000W inverter, is perfect for fishing, backyard camping, and outdoor photography. Featuring 7 versatile outlets, it keeps phones, cameras, and drones charged and ready, now priced at $399.

Get the Most Out of BLUETTI's Black Friday Sale

Don't blink—BLUETTI incredible deals can vanish in an instant! In addition to limited-time discounts on the Black Friday Sale, BLUETTI is rolling out an array of thrilling activities on the official website from November 4 to December 3.

More Bucks, More Luck

Get ready for an exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday! From November 13 to December 3, earn up to 5 times the Bluetti Bucks! Use them on the prize wheel for a chance to win fabulous gifts that will elevate adventures!

Spin to Win

From November 4 to November 28, everyone with Bluetti Bucks can take a spin on the prize wheel for a shot at incredible gifts! Snag a $100 coupon, the highly sought-after AC50B Power Station, or the efficient PV120S Solar Panel—the possibilities are thrilling!

Spend More, Gift More

Shop on Bluetti Official Site for a chance to receive chic brand gifts. The more you spend, the more you get—spend over $3500, and you'll score an EB150 Power Station! Don't miss out!

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

Media Contact:

Ellen Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC.