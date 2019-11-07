Black Friday Sofa Deals (2019): The Best Early Sofas, Couches & Futon Deals Compared by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best early Sofa Black Friday 2019 deals, including instant savings on sofas, couches & futons.

Best Sofa deals:

● Save up to $400 on a wide range of top-rated sofas, couches & futons at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling sectional & sleeper sofas such as Mainstays, Novogratz, Better Homes & Gardens & more

● Save up to 63% on sleeper, reclining, convertible & sectional sofas, futons & more - check live prices on top-selling couches & futons at Amazon

● Save up to $300 on HONBAY, Rivet, Stone & Beam, DHP & other top-rated sectional sofas at Amazon - save on convertible, chaise, reversible sectional sofas & more

● Save up to $253 on DHP, Novogratz, Emoor & other top-rated futons at Amazon - save on an array of futons, futon mattresses & more

● Save up to 53% on top-rated sectional sofas at Walmart - save on sleeper, leather, linen, reversible sectional sofas & more

● Save up to 70% on sofas, futons and couches at Wayfair.com - free delivery provided for orders over $49

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A sofa serves as a good starting point when decorating a living room or den. There are many couch designs and materials available and they affect the overall look of the room. A sectional sofa is casual and inviting, making it preferable for those who want a cozy feel. A western-style futon folded into a couch can serve as a conversational piece while a sleeper sofa saves space for studio apartments or dormitories.

How did Black Friday come about? The term Black Friday supposedly describes the shopping frenzy caused by millions of people flocking to retail stores to take advantage of discounts, which leads to accidents and heavy traffic in many cases.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles