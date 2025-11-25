Black Friday Special Offer: 50% OFF Mapify AI Mind Map Summarizer -- Start for Free Now！

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As year-end reporting and finals season ramp up, Mapify, the AI mind mapping summarizer trusted by over 5 million users worldwide, helps turn videos, images, audio files, web pages, and documents into clear, editable maps. Recognized as one of the top AI mind mapping apps, Mapify makes it easy for students, educators, professionals, and creators to organize ideas and summarize anything visually.

To celebrate Black Friday, Mapify is offering 50% OFF annual Basic, Pro, and Unlimited plans, along with a three-day free trial for all annual subscriptions. The promotion runs from November 24 to December 10, 2025, giving users a simple way to make year-end projects smarter and more organized. Learn more at the Mapify pricing page.

Building on Xmind's 19 years of user-experience design and visualization, Mapify integrates AI with mind mapping to pursue one vision: summarize everything into mind maps. Teams and individuals in many countries use Mapify for meetings, research, study, and personal knowledge management.

In 2025, Mapify introduced major updates that make understanding faster and organization easier. Users can summarize books and PDFs by chapter, generate audio and video summaries with clickable timestamps and full transcripts, refine maps with smarter AI interactions, and organize every map with Tags in a brand-new interface. Coming later this month, Mapify will debut Deep Research, which can collect, cross-verify, and deliver a cited report and an actionable mind map right inside Mapify.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mapify is preparing a brand-new version, designed to be smarter, faster, more precise, and more personalized, delivering a smoother mapping experience for every user. Take advantage of our limited-time year-end offer to make your ideas clearer, faster.

