Black Friday To Kick-Off Holiday Season With Retail Sales Expected To Increase Over 2018

RIVERSIDE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Retail Federation, this year 90% of consumers will celebrate the winter holidays and plan to spend a total of $1,048 on average for items such as decorations, candy and gifts for themselves and others. This is up from $1,007 in 2018. North Riverside Park Mall, a regional Chicagoland shopping center, offers locals a one-stop-shopping destination to complete that holiday gift list with a variety of promotions and events that are sure to make the season brighter.

"Whether you're looking for the latest in fashion, electronics, toys or beauty products, North Riverside Park Mall has more than 130 stores to help complete your holiday shopping," said Lidia Darkova, marketing director, North Riverside Park Mall. "Throughout the season, we will offer a variety of promotions, family-friendly events and services that will delight shoppers."

Holiday Promotions

This holiday season, promotions are likely to influence 82% of shoppers with price discounts, free shipping and free gifts viewed as the most appealing.* Shoppers will find a variety of in-store holiday sales, discounts and coupons at North Riverside Park Mall throughout the season. On December 1, North Riverside Park Mall will release its "Magical Savings Book" with more than 50 mall store coupons that are good through December 15. The "Magical Savings Book" can be picked up at the Customer Service Center located in the mall's Center Court. In addition, North Riverside Park Mall is offering a special gift with purchase. Starting December 1 and while supplies last, the mall is giving shoppers a free fashion backpack with any same-day purchase of $200 or more. Shoppers simply bring their receipts to the Customer Service Center to receive their fashion backpack.

In-store Pick-up

With nearly half of shoppers looking to take advantage of buy online and pick-up in-store**, North Riverside Park Mall offers a variety of stores like Sears, JCPenny, Old Navy and Foot Locker that offer this service. This allows consumers to shop while at home, work or on the go and to avoid shipping costs. Simply place the order online and the retailer will let you know when it is time to head over to North Riverside Park Mall to pick-up the purchase. Once at the store, display signage or a store employee can direct shoppers to the online order pick-up location.

Experience Gifting

Spending on experiences, entertainment and socializing away from home is expected to be 40% of total holiday spend in 2019.* North Riverside Park Mall is the perfect place to pick-up gift cards for group or individual experiences at places like Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, Classic Cinemas, Serenity Touch Massage, Zuni's Salon and Digital Hot Shots portrait photography.

Events & Services

For those shoppers looking to create family memories, Santa is celebrating the holidays at North Riverside Park Mall. Families can visit and take photos with Santa from now through December 24. As kids wait to have their photos taken with Santa, they will be led through Santa's workshop where there are several stations that provide for interactive, festive photo opportunities. Photo packages start at $14.95. But, the fun doesn't stop there. North Riverside Park Mall is also hosting do-it-yourself workshops every Saturday and Sunday where kids can create a custom holiday ornament for themselves or to gift to family and friends. And for those looking for a little help with holiday gift wrapping, North Riverside Park Mall offers a gift wrapping service in its Customer Service Center. Gifting wrapping is available during all mall hours.

"Whether you are looking for a shopping experience that will create lifelong memories or a quick in and out shopping trip to complete your holiday gift list, North Riverside Park Mall something for everyone," said Darkova.

For more information about North Riverside Park Mall, its stores, promotions, Santa hours and holiday events, visit www.northriversideparkmall.com.

