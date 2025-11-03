Black Friday Travel Sale Offers Up to $3,800 Off 2026 Land and Small Ship Adventures with Overseas Adventure Travel

From Vietnam to Morocco, travelers can save on journeys that spark connection and discovery by land and small ship, November 3-December 1

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in small group travel on the road less traveled, today announced the launch of its annual Black Friday Sale, offering travelers some of the year's best savings on all 2026 departures across its Land, Small Ship, and Immersions Adventures. The sale runs November 3 through December 1, 2025, giving travelers one of O.A.T.'s strongest opportunities to date to explore the world their way—and for less.

For a limited time, travelers can save up to $3,800 per person on all 2026 departures, including a $500 per person savings—plus an additional 10%—when paying in full by check or electronic funds transfer within 14 days of booking by December 1, 2025. These offers can also be combined with O.A.T.'s low-cost Single Supplements and Vacation Ambassador Referral rewards for even greater value.

Travelers can choose from more than 80 itineraries worldwide, including six trending journeys that showcase O.A.T.'s hallmark of discovery, cultural connection, and small group exploration:

"O.A.T. travelers aren't looking to check boxes—they're looking to connect," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation, parent company of Overseas Adventure Travel. "This Black Friday, we're inviting travelers to follow their curiosity, meet the world in a more personal way, and discover how transformative small group travel can be."

With groups of no more than 16 travelers on Land Adventures and 25 travelers on Small Ship Adventures, O.A.T. journeys feature local Trip Experience Leaders who facilitate meaningful encounters, whether sharing a meal in a family's home, visiting local artisans, or engaging in open conversations on Controversial Topics that deepen cultural understanding. Travelers also enjoy the freedom to personalize their journeys through optional extensions, flight customization, or early arrivals.

The savings event extends across both land and small ship itineraries, with destinations spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, South America, and Antarctica. Travelers can also earn additional rewards through O.A.T.'s Vacation Ambassador Referral Program, one of the most generous referral programs in the industry. Full details are available at www.oattravel.com/blackfriday.

Since 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) has been the leader in small group adventures worldwide for Americans aged 50 and older. Part of the Grand Circle family of travel companies, O.A.T. is known for its immersive cultural experiences, free or low-cost Single Supplements, and commitment to creating life-changing travel moments through local connection.

For more information, visit www.oattravel.com/blackfriday or call 1-800-955-1925.

