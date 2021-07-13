Black Girl Magic Digital Summit Returns to Empower Women to Take Ownership of Their Careers and Financial Futures

"Our mission is to create a space for Black women and empower them as leaders in communities across the country," said Marty McDonald, Founder and CEO of Boss Women Media. "We are especially proud to partner with Capital One, along with Amazon, as they continue to support our mission and serve as allies by helping women thrive in their financial and entrepreneurial endeavors. I know this unique hybrid event is a catalyst for hope and action for so many."

Keynote speakers for the summit include author, businesswoman and former White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett as well as actor, model and activist Yara Shahidi. Additional speakers including Naturi Naughton, Ivy McGregor & Candace Parker will also be featured throughout the summit's programming.

For the second consecutive year, Capital One will join as the lead corporate sponsor, activating their network of executives, community partners, as well as finance and career experts to discuss topics related to financial well-being, generational wealth, small business, career development and more.

The partnership builds off Capital One's recently announced Impact Initiative , a $200M multiyear commitment which invests in diverse communities and businesses, and supports organizations that expand economic opportunity, particularly for Black and Latinx communities.

"At Capital One, we celebrate the powerful impact women of color have on the workplace, economy and broader society," said Celia Edwards Karam, Chief Audit Officer at Capital One. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Boss Women Media to host this year's summit, and motivated by our opportunity to leverage our scale and resources to hold space for important conversations around financial wellbeing, building generational wealth and more."

Capital One Business will also sponsor the Black Girl Magic Summit Pitch Competition, providing $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 grants to three women-owned small businesses. Applications will be accepted between now and August 13. To learn more, visit https://www.capitalone.com/about/.

First-year sponsor Amazon, which recently launched its Black Business Accelerator to drive economic equity for Black entrepreneurs, has collaborated with Boss Women Media to develop content, panels, and opportunities to teach and inspire Black women entrepreneurs at all stages of business ownership. Through strategic guidance and advice from Amazon leaders and selling partners, Amazon will help equip attendees with the tools needed to thrive as small business owners.

The company will also host watch parties for on-campus students to participate in the Black Girl Magic Digital Summit at the following Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Howard University, North Carolina A&T University, Spelman College and Tennessee State University. To attend, students should reserve a spot at bosswomen.org/blackgirlmagic.

"We are committed to championing women of color entrepreneurs and business owners. We know they often need access to tools, mentorship, and networks to drive success for their businesses," said Latasha Gillespie, Head of DEI, Amazon Studios and IMDb. "We are excited to partner with Boss Women Media to help equip these enterprising women with the resources needed to help them generate wealth for themselves and their communities."

The summit is free and open to the general public. The first 5,000 registrants will receive a Boss Box complete with products from all sponsors including Capital One, Amazon, and Creme of Nature.

Register for the 2021 Black Girl Magic Summit, at bosswomen.org/blackgirlmagic

Boss Women Media (www.bosswomen.org) was established in 2016 as a female empowerment organization curating a networking community for women who strive to achieve their dream careers. Formed by Marty McDonald, it serves as a vital resource in connecting women with the tools and information they need in order to obtain the opportunities they desire. Boss Women Media is committed to helping corporate and entrepreneur women cultivate their dream careers by providing tips and tools from professionals and encouraging the community to participate.

Capital One, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index. Capital One was founded on the principle that great talent, great analytics and great technology could revolutionize financial services and democratize credit. We believe that attracting, hiring, and enabling great people can change banking for good. To learn more about Capital One, visit www.capitalone.com/About .

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

