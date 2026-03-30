Black Girl Vitamins Builds On Success of Her Balance Line with New Vaginal Probiotic Gummies

The fan-favorite probiotic debuts in gummy form, formulated with cranberry and pineapple for daily vaginal and urinary wellness

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is proud to announce the newest addition to its Her Balance line, a vaginal probiotic gummy supplement. Now available at blackgirlvitamins.co and on Amazon, the juicy cran-pineapple gummies deliver the same science-backed vaginal wellness support customers love about the original Her Balance capsules, now in a fun, feel-good format designed for everyday life.

Gloss Up pictured with Black Girl Vitamins Her Balance Vaginal Probiotic Gummies Black Girl Vitamins Her Balance Vaginal Probiotic Gummies

Since the Her Balance Vaginal Probiotic capsules launched in October 2025, the BGV community has made their enthusiasm known. Customers reported feeling results in as little as a week, describing a real difference in how clean, fresh, and balanced they felt day to day. The gummy expansion is a direct response to that community feedback, offering the same trusted formula in a convenient format customers can look forward to taking every day.

Formulated with Black women's health in mind, Her Balance Gummies combine probiotics, prebiotics, and cranberry to support beneficial bacteria, promote microbiome balance, and maintain everyday urinary tract wellness. The addition of cranberry and pineapple targets urinary health specifically, a combination that sets these gummies apart from most vaginal probiotic options on the market.

"When we launched Her Balance capsules, we saw firsthand how deeply our community had been waiting for a product that truly spoke to their needs," said Anna Palomino, Head of Product Development at Black Girl Vitamins. "With Her Balance Vaginal Probiotic Gummy, we used that same science-backed approach to specially formulate for the unique vaginal microbiome of Black women, in a format that makes prioritizing your wellness feel as good as the results."

Her Balance Vaginal Probiotic Gummies support a balanced vaginal microbiome and healthy pH through stress, hormonal shifts, and lifestyle changes, helping women feel fresh and comfortable as part of a complete daily wellness routine.

For more information, visit blackgirlvitamins.co. Stay connected by signing up for the newsletter and following Black Girl Vitamins on social media for the latest updates.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co.

Media Contact

Sophia Howling

Flowers Communication Group

312-228-8821

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Girl Vitamins