It's Time to Change The Visit: Black Girl Vitamins Launches Short-Film Exposing the lifelong Impact of Medical Dismissal

Released during Black Maternal Mental Health Week, the film explores how systemic failures in healthcare drive inequities in maternal health and beyond.

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Girl Vitamins unveiled The Visit, a short film that shines a light on an all too familiar reality for many Black women: having their pain, symptoms and concerns dismissed by the healthcare system. Released during Black Maternal Mental Health Week, BGV is sparking a necessary conversation while advancing its commitment to science-backed solutions; serving as a trusted source of information and building sustained strategic partnerships with organizations and institutions working to improve health outcomes for Black women.

Maternal Health Young Girl

The Visit follows four Black women at different stages of life, revealing how repeated experiences of medical dismissal shape their health journeys. Through interconnected stories, the film illustrates how these cumulative experiences contribute to health inequities—including Black maternal mortality—within a healthcare system that too often fails to listen to Black women.

"The Visit is rooted in Black Girl Vitamins' purpose to ensure Black women feel seen, heard, and supported in their health journeys," said Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer at Black Girl Vitamins "It extends that mission by sparking an honest, necessary conversation and raising awareness around critical issues like Black maternal health, medical bias, and the importance of truly listening to Black women."

The film demonstrates how a single medical encounter can echo across a Black woman's life, revealing how delayed care, implicit bias and dismissed symptoms can compound overtime and, in some cases, lead to life-threatening consequences.

Black Girl Vitamins is extending the impact of The Visit through a strategic collaboration with Mamatoto Village to help drive meaningful change in Black maternal healthcare. Through this collaboration, the work will center on elevating the lived experiences of Black women, engaging key stakeholders, and advancing greater equity, accountability, and improved maternal health outcomes.

The Visit marks the first in a broader series of conversation-led initiatives from Black Girl Vitamins designed to elevate Black women's voices, inspire meaningful dialogue and advance a future where every Black woman is heard, believed and receives the quality care she deserves.

Watch The Visit on YouTube and join the conversation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OexrjtVbGXo

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co.

Media Contact

Nicole Flowers

Flowers Communication Group

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SOURCE Black Girl Vitamins