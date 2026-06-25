Black Girl Wellness Fest Makes Its Highly Anticipated Chicago Debut: Meagan Good, Ta'Rhonda Jones, Dr. Contessa Metcalf and Top Wellness Voices Headline a Powerful Day of Wellness, Thousands of Women Expected to Attend

Black Girl Vitamins Takes Over UIC Forum June 27, 2026 With a Day of Health, Culture, Community and Scholarship Giving Designed for Black Women

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Girl Wellness Fest, powered by Black Girl Vitamins, will take place in Chicago June 27, 2026 at the UIC Forum. The festival marks a significant moment in the Black women's wellness space — bringing together medical professionals, mental health experts, lifestyle leaders, and cultural voices under one roof for a day expected to draw thousands of attendees.

Black Girl Wellness Fest powered by Black Girl Vitamins Black Girl Wellness Fest powered by Black Girl Vitamins

"Black women deserve a wellness experience built with them in mind — rooted in culture, community, and real health solutions," said Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer of Black Girl Vitamins. "Supporting Black Girl Wellness Fest is a natural extension of Black Girl Vitamins' mission to empower Black women through education, connection, and culturally relevant wellness."

Black Girl Vitamins is the leading vitamin and supplements brand created specifically to support the unique health and wellness needs of Black women across life stages. Through science-backed products, culturally relevant education, and community-driven experiences, the brand remains committed to improving long-term health outcomes and empowering Black women with wellness solutions that reflect their lived experiences.

SPECIAL GUESTS

Black Girl Wellness Fest will welcome a powerful lineup of special guests, including actress Meagan Good, actress Ta'Rhonda Jones, Dr. Contessa Metcalf, top wellness brand owners, and top fitness instructors, joining the festival's Wellness Stage and breakout sessions throughout the weekend.

Meagan Good will join the Wellness Stage for "Permission to Evolve," a conversation on confidence, healing, faith, beauty, self-worth, and the power of becoming a new version of yourself.





Ta'Rhonda Jones will join the Wellness Stage for "Healing Daily," a conversation on mental health, grief, reproductive education, youth empowerment, self-care, and community healing.





Dr. Contessa Metcalf will join a panel on GLP-1 medications and the future of metabolic health.

SCHOLARSHIP GIVING

As part of its broader mission to close the health equity gap, Black Girl Vitamins will give out scholarships in connection with Black Girl Wellness Fest, furthering the brand's ongoing commitment to supporting Black women pursuing careers in healthcare and wellness.

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

Black Girl Wellness Fest, June 27, features a full slate of programming across multiple stages and session formats:

The Wellness Stage — A main stage experience featuring celebrity special guests, nationally recognized health and wellness experts, mental health professionals, and lifestyle leaders in conversation on topics central to Black women's health including hormonal health, longevity, nutrition, and mental wellness.





Expert-Led Breakout Sessions — Smaller, focused sessions led by physicians, licensed practitioners, mental health specialists, financial wellness experts, and community leaders covering a broad range of topics including nutrition, hormonal health, fitness, mental health, and financial wellness.





The MOVE Stage — Ongoing movement sessions led by Chicago fitness instructors throughout the day.





The Wellness Marketplace — A curated marketplace featuring more than 50 Black-owned and wellness-focused brands spanning beauty, nutrition, and lifestyle.





Chicago's 40+ Double Dutch Club — A community activation running from 12 PM to 2 PM.





A mocktail bar — Available throughout the day.

Tickets: Available now at blackgirlwellnessfest.com | Social: @blackgirlwellnessfest | @blackgirlvitamins

ABOUT BLACK GIRL VITAMINS

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co.

Contact: Dionne Williams D Williams PR Group

[email protected] | 708-953-0339

Contact: Nicole Flowers Flowers Communications Group

[email protected]| 312-228-8821

SOURCE Black Girl Vitamins