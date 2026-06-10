We're Outside: Black Girl Vitamins Walks into Summer with 19 Million Steps for Juneteenth

Uniting Black women-led walking and running clubs to celebrate Juneteenth, honor Dr. Opal Lee's legacy, and champion Black women's wellness

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Juneteenth, Black Girl Vitamins is bringing people together through exercise, wellness, and collective care with its Walking into Summer campaign in collaboration with Black women-led walking and running clubs. The movement aims to mobilize nearly 19 million collective steps from thousands of participants across 10 cities, inspired by the legacy of Dr. Opal Lee, whose decades of advocacy and symbolic walks helped pave the way for Juneteenth to become a national holiday.

Juneteenth Walking into Summer Schedule

Walking has long been a source of strength, resilience, and connection in the Black community. For Black women, each step is a celebration of progress and a commitment to their well-being. Designed as a moment to reset, reconnect, and celebrate a new season, Walking into Summer encourages Black women to move with intention, build community, and embrace healthier, stronger lives together.

"Walking into Summer is rooted in the belief that wellness is a form of liberation and community care," said Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer at Black Girl Vitamins. "For us, movement is more than exercise, it is care, expression, and liberation, and partnering with clubs that share this mission helps our community take meaningful steps toward better wellness."

Walking into Summer kicked off in Greenville, SC and will continue through June to commemorate freedom and reflect on the power of movement as a tool for healing, empowerment and self-determination. The series includes Opal's Walk for Freedom; an annual walk held in Dr. Lee's honor alongside walks in cities across the country.

June 1: GVL Black Girl Walking Club, Greenville, SC

June 13: Black Girl Walking Club, Washington, DC

June 13: She's vested, Los Angeles, CA

June 13: Art Girl Walk Club, Boston, MA

June 14: Black Girl Walking Club, West Orange, NJ

June 14: Black Girl Playground, Chicago, IL

June 19: Opal's Walk for Freedom, Fort Worth, TX

June 19: Brwn Grl Wellness Club, Atlanta, GA

June 20: Black Girl Walking Club, Meriden, CT

June 21: Walk it Away + Black Girl Walking Club, New York (Harlem), NY

June 22: Foundation For Black Women's Wellness, Madison, WI

Together, these events are expected to bring together thousands of participants nationwide in a collective expression of wellness, joy, and community. The initiative culminates in the spirit of Juneteenth, highlighting how movement can serve as both a celebration of freedom and a pathway toward long-term health and well-being.

For more information about Walking into Summer, visit https://blackgirlvitamins.co/pages/summer-walk#schedule. Stay connected by signing up for the newsletter and following Black Girl Vitamins on social media for the latest updates.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co.

Contact:

Nicole Flowers

312-228-8821

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Girl Vitamins