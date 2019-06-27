Black Girls Ride: Women of Color Blaze New Trails in Motorsports

"This is the ultimate girls trip," BGR Magazine Founder Porsche Taylor said. "We are celebrating our femininity, individuality and showing the world that there's an indescribable feeling of accomplishment and freedom that women get when they conquer their fears on a high-quality motorcycle."

As reported in a 2018 Motorcycle Industry Council study, female motorcycle ownership doubled in the U.S. in the last decade, with nearly one in five motorcycle riders being female. Among African-American motorcycle owners, women dominate at 53% over men, according to another 2018 survey of American consumers.

The majority of the riders, some of which will be riding Indian Motorcycles or the three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot vehicles, will make the multi-state journey from five states: Texas, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana. Other riders will come from as far as California. Riders will either make the joy ride solo or in a group. The 225 riders will bring their mission to the largest African-American female festival in the nation.

"Polaris has fueled the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years," Polaris Marketing and Customer Engagement & Growth Manager Joey Lindahl said. "Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot are proud to support and celebrate the growing national sisterhood of riders as they blaze new trails in the industry."

"Women continue to break barriers and defy stereotypes in motorcycling, and the sport has brought us together like never before," Tayor said. "Our fellow biker sisters come from all walks of life. We work in boardrooms and classrooms across the nation but on the free road, we are one. We are a family."

ABOUT BLACK GIRLS RIDE™

Black Girls Ride Magazine (BGR) is an inclusive celebration of women who live to ride. BGR is an all-access source for product launches & reviews, women's rider fashion and events across the nation. The magazine profiles the unique stories of female motorcycle clubs, professional racers and stunt riders, while also shining a light on the sisterhood of biker culture. BGR's mission is to continue increasing the number of female motorcyclists, provide safe riding adventures and inspire riders through safety education and celebration. For more information about Black Girls Ride Magazine, please visit blackgirlsride.com.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit indianmotorcycle.com.

ABOUT POLARIS SLINGSHOT®

Polaris Slingshot®, a product of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), is a three-wheeled motorcycle that delivers a ride like nothing else you've ever experienced. The Slingshot is powered by a 2.4-liter engine with a five-speed manual transmission and comes in a variety of models that will leave you grinning from ear-to-ear. To learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

SOURCE Black Girls Ride (BGR)

Related Links

http://www.blackgirlsride.com/

