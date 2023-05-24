BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® Creator Beverly Bond Introduces BLACK GIRLS BOND®

From Rocking To Bonding: A Powerful New Blueprint for Elevating Black Women's Voices in the Digital Era

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned founder and CEO of BLACK GIRLS ROCK!®, Beverly Bond, heralds a new era with the grand unveiling of BLACK GIRLS BOND® , an innovative daily digital publication curated for audacious, wellness-conscious, fashion-forward, stylish, enterprising women of color.

BlackGirlsBond.com May 2023 cover BlackGirlsBond.com logo

As Bond nears the conclusion of her three-year development deal with Black Entertainment Television (BET), she is poised to catapult her illustrious BLACK GIRLS ROCK! brand into a new digital media powerhouse with the launch of this venture that aims to broaden avenues for the visibility of Black women. BLACK GIRLS BOND® is a digital oasis, delivering content ranging from skincare and beauty to health and wellness , style trends , business insights, technological breakthroughs, and pop-culture news. The online hub also boasts captivating digital covers, fashion spreads, and in-depth profiles of game-changing women. Monthly features on Black Hollywood , Black Girl Magic and the entertainment business is where the 'BOND' perspective truly shines, with coverage and conversations on representation both on-screen and behind the scenes. The recurring 'More Black, More Beautiful' cover issue is a testament to the trailblazing Black women shattering boundaries and making a difference in diverse fields. BLACK GIRLS BOND® also features weekly horoscopes, monthly playlists, and signature podcasts that include Bread & Bond, a dinner and conversation series featuring inspirational women sharing stories, and Who Rocks Next? spotlighting emerging talent across disciplines.

"The underrepresentation of Black women in media ownership contributes to a scarcity of diverse experiences and perspectives of Black women across digital and broadcast mediums," said Beverly Bond. "Having personally witnessed the substantial impact that representation can make, I am thrilled to inaugurate a digital media publication that provides a daily trove of informative and aspirational content that caters to the multifaceted lifestyles of our readers, providing them with the resources necessary to forge balanced and fulfilling lives. I am equally thrilled to harness my vast experience and expertise in fashion, music, and entertainment to build this space. As we launch BLACK GIRLS BOND®, we're joining an escalating wave of voices that are magnifying the need for Black-owned and black women-owned media. I feel humbled and privileged to be among those leading this critical evolution."

BLACK GIRLS BOND® stands proudly as an integral component of the flagship BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® brand carrying forward the esteemed legacy of the movement by nurturing our established community while championing a new generation of dynamic and driven women of color. BLACK GIRLS ROCK!'s expansive portfolio also includes the annual BGR!FEST , The BGR! FILM FESTIVAL , and the critically acclaimed, highly anticipated BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® AWARDS which is set to make a triumphant return in March 2024 during the International Women's Day Weekend in Washington DC. This prestigious awards show will be broadcasted in collaboration with an exciting new media distribution partner (to be announced) and showcased on the eagerly awaited BGR!TV streaming Network.

BLACK GIRLS BOND® is poised to provide advertisers with fully integrated 360-degree media solutions and has enlisted ad network and technology company Hero Media.

