Black Health Inc. Releases Community Needs Assessment Results, Sets Path for Improved Health Services in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health, Inc., in collaboration with five Syracuse-based organizations, is proud to announce the release of the findings from its comprehensive community needs assessment, conducted in the first quarter of 2023. The assessment aimed to identify critical health resource gaps and gauge satisfaction levels with existing health services among members of the Syracuse community. The results, delivered in a Town Hall format in May 2023, shed light on key health issues affecting the community and provide actionable insights for improving health outcomes.

Through a rigorous survey distributed in English and ensuring complete anonymity for respondents, the assessment captured the voices of Syracuse residents from diverse backgrounds. Participants were asked to identify the top health issues impacting their community and rate the adequacy of health services available in Syracuse. The findings have been instrumental in shaping five distinct action plans, each targeting a specific area of health improvement:

1. Prevention of chronic disease

2. Promotion of a healthy and safe environment

3. Promotion of healthy women, infants, and children

4. Promotion of wellbeing and prevention of mental health and substance use disorders

5. Prevention of communicable diseases

"The completion of this community needs assessment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to address health disparities and promote equity within the Black community," said C. Virginia Fields, President and CEO, Black Health Inc. "By listening to the voices of Syracuse residents and understanding their healthcare needs, we can now work collaboratively with local organizations to tailor services and bridge gaps in health resources."

Key findings from the assessment include:

- 81% of respondents received the COVID-19 vaccine.

- 61% of respondents have had an HIV test.

- 61% of respondents rent their home.

- 70% of respondents visited the doctor for a routine checkup within the past year.

Notably, Black respondents were overrepresented, constituting 71% of survey respondents despite comprising only 29% of the target population. This underscores the importance of targeted interventions to address health disparities within marginalized communities.

Moving forward, Black Health, Inc. is committed to working closely with community partners, policymakers, and healthcare providers to implement evidence-based strategies that address the identified health needs of Syracuse residents. By fostering collaboration and leveraging community strengths, BHI aims to create a healthier, more equitable Syracuse for all.

For more information about Black Health Inc. and its initiatives, please visit https://natlblackhealth.org

