Black Health Matters Brings Star Power and Life-Saving Screenings to Charlotte on November 15th

CHARLOTTE, N.C, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters (BHM), the nation's leading health and wellness platform for the Black and Brown community, returns to Charlotte on Saturday, November 15, 2025 with an action-packed Fall Health Summit & Expo at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3400 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The free, day-long event offers culturally relevant health screenings, expert panels, community resources, breakfast, lunch, and wellness giveaways—all designed to meet people where they are and help them take control of their health. A conversation on APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease (AMKD) featuring retired NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning and Dr. Stacy Johnson of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is a highlight of the community-focused event. A 30-minute power walk will also be hosted prior to the summit by the wellness community GirlTREK.

"November is a pivotal month for raising awareness about a range of critical health conditions, including COPD, lung cancer, diabetes, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and Alzheimer's. That's why it's so important to create an accessible and engaging experience for the residents of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County—one that inspires them to prioritize their health," said Roslyn Y. Daniels, CEO and Founder of Black Health Matters.

"This Summit is more than just an event; it's a catalyst for transformation and a powerful call to action. It empowers residents to reclaim control over their health and wellness. In these challenging times, it also provides a much-needed runway for resilience—because when you have your health, you have everything. Investing time in attending the Black Health Matters Summit isn't just a commitment to wellness; it's a step toward peace of mind and a future filled with possibility," she added.

Now in its second year in Charlotte, the summit arrives at a critical time. National projections estimate that up to 17 million people could lose health insurance due to recent federal policy shifts, and in Charlotte alone, that could impact almost 80,000 residents. This comes as the neighborhood continues to face some of the highest rates of chronic illness and psychiatric hospitalizations in the city. These compounding challenges underscore the urgent need for equitable, accessible care and trusted resources rooted in the community.

The Fall 2025 Health Summit & Expo Charlotte event is part of BHM's 2025 national tour, which also includes key stops in Atlanta and Harlem, and has welcomed over 10,000 in-person attendees and 60,000 virtual participants since 2018. This event is free and open to the public. The community can register to attend in-person or virtually through the Black Health Matters website at https://bhmfall2025summit.vfairs.com/en/registration-form.

The Charlotte edition of the summit will feature:

Free health screenings: valued at over $1,000, including Lung Cancer Risk Assessment/Referrals for Screening, Multiple Myeloma Risk Assessment, Iron Screening, PSA Screening, Blood Pressure Screening, and more.

Enjoy complimentary meals to start and sustain your day. Hear Expert Advice on FSGS Kidney Disease, Multiple Myeloma, APOL-1 Kidney Disease, Gynecological Health and Endometrial Cancer, Clinical Trials, and Lung Cancer.

on FSGS Kidney Disease, Multiple Myeloma, APOL-1 Kidney Disease, Gynecological Health and Endometrial Cancer, Clinical Trials, and Lung Cancer. Interactive Fitness and Wellness Sessions led by DaShaun Jackson, "The Guru of Abs."

led by DaShaun Jackson, "The Guru of Abs." Visit 30+ exhibitors with community health partners, wellness resources, and giveaways.

Featured Guests Include:

Special Appearance by Alonzo Mourning , Basketball Hall-of-Famer, APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease Advocate, Paid spokesperson for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

, Basketball Hall-of-Famer, APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease Advocate, Paid spokesperson for Vertex Pharmaceuticals U.S. Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. , Member of U.S. House of Representatives

, Member of U.S. House of Representatives Timon Kyle Durrett , Actor, Beyond the Gates

, Actor, DaShaun Johnson , "The Guru of Abs," Fitness Expert

, "The Guru of Abs," Fitness Expert Olympia D., Assistant Program Director and 105.3 Midday Personality

Community health programs like the Black Health Matters Summit uplift the mind, body, and soul by turning a single day of screenings, expert advice, and energizing fitness sessions into a powerful foundation of self-enhancement, resilience, and lifelong well-being.

About Black Health Matters

Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters' mission is to continue to be the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare, utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible by tapping into the resources and information created by Black Health Matters. For more information, visit www.blackhealthmatters.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn @blackhealthmatters.

