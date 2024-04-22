CUSTER, S.D., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Hills Chandlery brand is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Black Hills Candle online marketplace, now featuring Black Hills Tallow products. Customers can now explore and shop superior clean-burning candles available in today's market, enhancing any space with their enchanting aromas.

Seasonal Candle Subscription Options

Black Hills Chandlery Launches New Online Marketplace & Retail Store Black Hills Chandlery Launches New Online Marketplace & Retail Store

The Black Hills Chandlery brand understands the importance of creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Their commitment to providing unparalleled ambiance extends to offering a seasonal candle subscription service. Customers can receive candles and other products monthly, seasonally, or annually, making them the perfect gift for a loved one or a well-deserved treat for themselves.

New Retail Store Opening in May 2024

In addition to launching an online storefront, The Black Hills Chandlery will open a brick-and-mortar retail store in May 2024. This physical store location will be a one-stop-shop where customers visiting Mt. Rushmore and the Black Hills area of South Dakota can find all of the best products from The Black Hills Chandlery's two business branches, Black Hills Candle & Black Hills Tallow, including:

Hand-Poured Candles: Meticulously crafted from coconut and apricot wax and poured into customizable matte vessels.

Meticulously crafted from coconut and apricot wax and poured into customizable matte vessels. Reed Diffusers: These diffusers disperse luxurious scents throughout any room, providing a tranquil atmosphere.

These diffusers disperse luxurious scents throughout any room, providing a tranquil atmosphere. Tallow Bath Products: Experience the utmost relaxation with tallow bath products sourced ethically from American Buffalo.

Experience the utmost relaxation with tallow bath products sourced ethically from American Buffalo. Can't Visit the Retail Store?: Black Hills Chandlery also offers free shipping on orders over $30.00 at our new online store blackhillscandlesd.com .

By visiting this new store, customers will have the opportunity to experience their products firsthand with exceptional quality and captivating comfort. Knowledgeable staff will also be on hand to assist customers in finding the perfect luxury item for any occasion or space.

Tourists & Locals Alike Invited to Shop

Candle enthusiasts, gift-givers, and everyone looking to elevate their ambiance are welcome to visit and shop their new online marketplace. Customers can bring the essence of the Black Hills into their homes, no matter where they are.

Learn more about The Black Hills Chandlery online now at blackhillscandlesd.com .

About Black Hills Chandlery:

Black Hills Chandlery is the overarching brand encompassing Black Hills Candle & Black Hills Tallow. The brand is dedicated to crafting premium candles and bath products using natural, ethically sourced ingredients. Their mission is to enhance customers' surroundings and self-care rituals with products that prioritize quality, sustainability, and well-being.

Contact Information

Name: Pamela Price

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (605) 440-0028

SOURCE Black Hills Chandlery