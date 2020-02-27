Black Hills Federal Credit Union Selects the nCino Bank Operating System to Streamline Service and Lending Processes for its Business Members

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that $1.41 billion-asset Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) will utilize the nCino Bank Operating System to enhance the business member experience, drive efficiency, and remain competitive with other financial institutions. With nCino's end-to-end digital platform, BHFCU will automate workflows, enabling it to better support its members' expanding business service and lending needs.

With locations across South Dakota, BHFCU's business department primarily works alongside small businesses, entrepreneurs, commercial real estate developers, and farmers and ranchers. To meet increased loan demand, the credit union sought to reduce its overall reliance on paper and streamline communications, thereby allowing its team to close loans more quickly. With nCino, BHFCU found an agile and flexible solution that would enable it to quickly adapt to market fluctuations and meet its business members' evolving needs.

"Providing our members a more streamlined process and the efficient resources they expect of a world-class financial institution is an important part of BHFCU's mission to improve lives," said DeeAnn Dietrich, SVP Chief Lending Officer at BHFCU. "With nCino, we can service our business members effectively and provide them an experience that is quick, effortless, and enjoyable. We see nCino as being the right tool to serve our members' business goals."

With nCino's advanced capabilities, BHFCU business department team members will no longer be required to enter duplicate information across multiple, disparate systems, which will reduce the risk of error and cut down on the time it takes to process a loan. By eliminating data rekeying, BHFCU's staff will have more time to interact with members and deliver a more customized experience.

"We are proud to be helping Black Hills Federal Credit Union create opportunities to connect with its diverse and growing membership in a more meaningful way," said Paul Clarkson, executive vice president of community and regional financial institutions at nCino. "BHFCU's business members will enjoy an elevated lending experience with the simplified loan origination and improved operations that nCino provides. We are excited to be part of the journey with BHFCU and appreciate their partnership."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,100 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $30 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About Black Hills Federal Credit Union

Established in Rapid City in 1941, Black Hills Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit, financial cooperative serving more than 74,000 members. The community-chartered credit union has locations in Rapid City, Custer, Eagle Butte, Hot Springs, Pierre, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Sturgis, and Wall, South Dakota. For more information, visit bhfcu.com.

