Black History Month on BlackPast.org

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black History Month is now being celebrated at BlackPast.org! Join the more than one million people expected to visit the world's largest online encyclopedia on African American and Global African history between February 1 and February 29.

Dr. Martin Luther King, giving his last speech, April 3, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee

This year, we feature the long history of the 20th Century Civil Rights Movement, 1905-1975, with our first ever timeline dedicated exclusively to the people, places and events that made that history along with photos and entries that highlight the struggle including this one of Dr. Martin Luther King at the last speech he ever gave, on April 3, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. King was assassinated the following day.

On February 1, we also celebrated the 17th birthday of the founding of BlackPast.org. When we started this online encyclopedia on African American and Global African history, we never expected the huge response. Today we are approaching nearly 60 million life-of-site visitors! That extraordinary success is the result of a small but dedicated support team as well as nearly 1,000 content contributors from six continents who have collectively written over 7,000 entries and articles.

Visit BlackPast.org to see the vast wealth of information describing the global Black experience. This information is available free and ungated 24-7, 365 days a year. Remember, for BlackPast.org, every month is Black History Month.

BlackPast.org (www.blackpast.org), founded on February 1, 2007, was conceived to provide reference information on people of African ancestry in the United States and around the world. BlackPast.org is supported by a volunteer staff and nearly 1,000 volunteer content contributors from six continents. The website has the equivalent of 10,000 pages and is free and ungated. New features are added regularly. BlackPast.org facilitates partnerships with industry, academia and philanthropy to deliver to the world educational information on notable Black individuals and events that impact humanity. For more information, please visit www.BlackPast.org. BlackPast.org is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization – IRS exemption EIN# 26-1625373.

