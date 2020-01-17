Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida, Inc. & Brilliant Minds 4-H Club to Host Second Annual Community EXPO

DELAND, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida, Inc. and Brilliant Minds 4-H Club will celebrate National School Choice Week by hosting Community EXPO 2020, a place for homeschooling families and community members to network, attend education workshops, and connect with organizations, college representatives, and community resources. The EXPO will feature an array of vendors, as well as youth-run business initiatives, children's activities, and a silent auction.

The Community EXPO is free and open to the public and will take place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Sanborn Center, located at 815 S. Alabama Ave.

Workshop presenters include Microsoft representatives; Lorraine Tomic and Laverne Forbes of The Homeschool Advantage; motivational speaker and wellness activist Belinda W. Windbish; Nance Confer of Florida Unschoolers; author and spiritual healer Rev. Daya Devi-Doolin; genealogy instructor Adrienne Jenkins Hunt; Stephanie Love of Step Up for Students; and Jacksonville-based performance troupe Nkama Pan-African Drum and Dance Ensemble.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"If our focus seems broad and far reaching-that's because it is!" said Rasheeda Denning, president of Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida, Inc. "We don't just see the homeschooled child. We see the whole family unit and we have a passion for uplifting and supporting the family as a whole. We have the Community EXPO annually during National School Choice Week to celebrate our decision to homeschool our children, to celebrate with our community in whatever school choice decisions they have made, and to be a landing point for resources and information based on the needs of our community."

Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida, Inc. has been serving the Greater Central Florida homeschool community since 2009, providing support, classes, field trips, and learning opportunities for homeschooled students in grades pre-K to 12 and their families.

Brilliant Minds 4-H Club is a homeschool club established in 2015 under the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and the Volusia County 4-H Program. Both organizations partner throughout the year to expand learning experiences for the youth they serve.

Community Expo 2020's sponsors include Tower Garden by Juice Plus+; Charleston Southern University; Charmazing Life Planners; Priority Credit Union; Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 295 J.A.T.C.; Aunt Sarah's Travel Planner's "A Caregiver's Dream, a Caregiver's Support" Division; and Advent Health Fish Memorial.

For more information, visit the Community EXPO 2020 website at https://www.blackhomeschoolerscfl.com/event-information.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

