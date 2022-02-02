Black Infusions Launches Dark Cherry

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Black Infusions have added Dark Cherry to their portfolio of award winning, naturally-infused spirits.

Black Infusions Dark Cherry, Black Fig and Gold Apricot are all naturally infused with dried fruit. All three vodkas are 60-proof, gluten-free, and made without artificial sugars, flavors, or colors.

Dark Cherry is the latest addition to the Black Infusions portfolio. The Black Infusions portfolio of naturally-infused craft spirits.

"The addition of Dark Cherry strengthens our portfolio at a time when consumers are looking for fewer ingredients and less alcohol," said Michael Davidson, Black Infusions CEO. "Bartenders are also thrilled by the new addition. All of the Black Infusions products offer tremendous flavor and texture without added sugar."

Black Infusions Dark Cherry is made from only two ingredients: dried cherries and vodka. The taste offers a balance of rich jammy fruit and acidity with a tannin structured finish.

The fruit selected for Black Infusions Dark Cherry is a combination of Bing and Rainier cherries grown and dried in California. Each bottle contains approximately one pound of dried fruit (seven pounds of fresh fruit).

Like all Black Infusions products, Dark Cherry is simply made, but wildly versatile. While it is delicious on the rocks, it adds a unique, delicious and infinitely crowd-pleasing twist to classic cocktails where vodka traditionally hasn't played – from Margaritas to Old Fashioneds. Case in point – Balthazar, NYC's venerable French bistro, features the Black Infusions Dark Cherry Manhattan on its cocktail menu.

Black Infusions Dark Cherry Manhattan

Ingredients

2oz Black Infusions Dark Cherry Vodka

1 oz Rye Whiskey

3-4 Dashes of Angostura or Orange Bitters

Garnish: Orange Twist



Directions

Add Black Infusions Dark Cherry, rye, and bitters to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with an orange twist.

Black Infusions products are currently distributed in 19 markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington, DC and are available online.

About Black Infusions

Black Infusions produces award-winning premium craft spirits from two ingredients: dried fruit and vodka. All Black Infusions products are free of artificial sugars, flavors and colors and are among the highest-rated vodkas ever reviewed by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Uniquely versatile, Black Infusions elevate cocktails – both traditional and modern – across all occasions, even those where vodka traditionally doesn't play. The company's three products, Black Fig, Gold Apricot and Dark Cherry, were created by Michael Davidson, CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur. They were inspired by the old-fashioned but effective method of steeping real fruit in neutral spirits made from corn. For more information, visit blackinfusions.com.

