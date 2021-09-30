Black Ink PR Wins Coveted PRSA Western District's "Best in the West" Award

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Ink PR (BIPR), a leading Los Angeles public relations boutique, today announced it has won the "Best in the West" Award bestowed by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) - Western District which comprises ten chapters from five southwestern states including California and its extremely competitive Los Angeles Chapter of which BIPR is a member.

The "Best in the West" Award, bestowed September 28 at the PRSA -Western District annual conference in Las Vegas, is nominated from the Annual Best-in-Show winners from the ten member PRSA chapter-level award competitions; each Chapter's Best-in-Show award is chosen from hundreds of entries and ultimately selected by a panel of judges from each Chapter's 20 or so category winners to represent each Chapter in the Best in the West competition.

The prestigious Award showcases BIPR's stellar campaign for Comedy Gives Back's Laugh Aid event. The Winning BIPR team was led by Margot Black, John H. Shaw and Tim Cravens.

Comedy Gives Back's Laugh Aid PR Campaign Summary

March 2020, Covid-19 put comedians out of work -- hitting the up-and-coming comedians hardest who live week-to-week pursuing the art they love.

In a world of non-stop Covid-19 case- and death-count news, Comedy Gives Back bravely realized:

The world desperately needed laughter. Only comedy could make light of sequestration at home with kids, without toilet paper or bars. The next generation of comedians would be lost without food on the table. Producing a donation-based eight-hour live streaming comedy event – Laugh Aid -- remotely from homes of yet un-named comedians with only three week's advance notice was deemed impossible.

So, with a minimal budget, the organizers called Black Ink PR.

Results

Generated $93 million in ad-equivalent media coverage for LAUGH AID, exceeding plan by 19x. 90 comedians participated, including the biggest names in the business, exceeding plan by 3.5x. Drove a confirmed audience of 2.5 million viewers, exceeding plan by 5x. Generated donations of $350,000 , exceeding plan by 3.5x. Due to the PR success, the four-hour live stream event – which organizers were nervous they could fill -- was doubled to eight hours. Secured performances, and pre-event network television coverage, of top-tier headline comedians including Adam Sandler , Bob Saget , Whitney Cummins , Dane Cook , Howie Mandel , and Jeff Ross .

"It's an honor to be selected from a field of so many well qualified entrants," said Margot Black, Founder and CEO of Black Ink PR. "It was a strange time, barely a month into the initial covid lockdowns, and I'm personally and professionally gratified to have contributed not only to raising money, but for bringing laughter in the living rooms of millions of viewers. I also have to thank the staff and many volunteers of Comedy Gives Back who stood strong under difficult circumstances to help ensure the unprecedented success of the Laugh Aid event."

About Black Ink PR

Black Ink PR customizes comprehensive PR and marketing plans that merge its clients' publicity, branding, social media and marketing goals and then execute them with style, precision, and clarity to ensure their success. Visit us at www.blackinkpr.com.

Founder Margot Black is a PR visionary and media maven. Highly regarded within the industry for her savvy, hands-on, omni-platform approach to publicity, marketing, and storytelling, she leads her team's insightful ability to advise her clients on how best to take stock of where they are, where they want to be and how to get there by creating and executing an innovative, PR/marketing plan tailored specifically for their needs.

Contact

Margot Black

email: [email protected]

telephone: 323-376-6787

www.blackinkpr.com

SOURCE Black Ink PR