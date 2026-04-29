Black Kite and Sayari Partner to Deliver Integrated Intelligence Across Cyber, Supply Chain, and Corporate Risk

New integration combines global corporate transparency with continuous cyber risk intelligence to help organizations uncover hidden threats across their extended enterprise

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Kite, the leader in third-party cyber risk management, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with Sayari, a leading provider of global corporate transparency and supply chain risk intelligence. Together, the two companies are enabling organizations to gain a unified view of third-party risk by combining deep visibility into global corporate and trade networks with continuous cyber risk monitoring.

As organizations face increasing pressure to manage risk across complex, global supply chains, many struggle with fragmented data spread across multiple tools and teams. This partnership addresses that challenge by bringing together Sayari's unmatched insight into corporate ownership, trade activity, and hidden commercial relationships with Black Kite's objective, standards-based cyber risk ratings and real-time threat intelligence.

Through the integration, customers can enrich third-party risk assessments with both who an entity is connected to and how exposed they are from a cyber perspective—providing a more complete and actionable understanding of risk across the extended enterprise.

"Risk doesn't exist in silos—but most tools still do," said Bob Maley, Chief Security Officer at Black Kite. "By combining Sayari's global network intelligence with Black Kite's continuous cyber risk insights, we're helping organizations move from fragmented signals to a connected, operational view of third-party risk."

Sayari's platform delivers visibility into complex commercial relationships using one of the world's largest collections of corporate and trade data, spanning over 250 jurisdictions worldwide. By integrating this intelligence directly into Black Kite's platform, customers can more easily identify hidden ownership structures, upstream supply chain dependencies, and potential exposure to financial crime or geopolitical risk—while simultaneously assessing cyber posture.

"Understanding risk today requires more than a single lens," said Owen Denby, General Counsel at Sayari. "This partnership brings together two critical dimensions of risk—corporate network transparency and cyber exposure—so organizations can make faster, more confident decisions in an increasingly complex global environment."

The combined solution supports a wide range of use cases, including:

Enhanced due diligence through enriched corporate ownership and cyber risk insights

Supply chain risk management with visibility into N-tier suppliers and their vulnerabilities

Financial crime and compliance by correlating beneficial ownership with cyber posture

Government and national security applications requiring both transparency and cyber resilience

M&A and third-party onboarding with faster, more comprehensive risk assessments

By reducing manual research and connecting previously siloed data, the Black Kite and Sayari integration enables organizations to prioritize risk more effectively, accelerate investigations, and strengthen resilience across their third-party ecosystem.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of global risk with greater clarity, speed, and confidence.

Bob and Owen did a webinar together in April: From Fragmented Signals to Connected Risk Intelligence, available to watch on-demand.

About Black Kite

Black Kite is the AI-native third-party cyber risk management platform trusted by over 3,000 customers to manage every supplier and every risk across their extended ecosystem. Powered by the industry's highest-quality risk intelligence, spanning over 40 million companies, Black Kite is differentiated by the accuracy, transparency, and actionability of its data. The platform automates vendor monitoring and risk assessments, surfacing reliable insights into ransomware susceptibility, regulatory gaps, financial exposure, and more. With Black Kite, security and risk teams gain always-on visibility and trusted intelligence to act early, reduce exposure, and stay ahead of third-party threats. Black Kite has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers. Learn more at www.blackkite.com, or on the Black Kite blog.

About Sayari

Sayari is the leader in Agentic Systems of Work for economic security and risk. Powered by the Sayari Commercial World Model - a digital twin of global commerce resolving 10.6B+ primary-source records from 250+ jurisdictions - Sayari transforms risk and investigative teams from manual data gatherers into decisive mission leaders. By unifying corporate ownership, trade data, and risk intelligence into a single graph, Sayari uncovers connections and typologies that legacy watchlist, adverse media, and point solutions miss, enabling prescriptive execution at scale. Trusted by the world's most demanding regulators, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Treasury, and Fortune 500 enterprises, Sayari delivers the evidence-based transparency needed to prove decisions, satisfy regulators and protect global commerce. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Sayari is used by thousands of professionals across 35+ countries to secure supply chains and dismantle illicit networks. To learn more, visit sayari.com.

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SOURCE Black Kite