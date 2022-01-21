Black Knight: 2021 Ends With Foreclosures at All-Time Low and Near Record-Low Delinquency Rate; Serious Delinquencies Still More than 2X Pre-Pandemic Levels
-At 3.38% entering January, the national delinquency rate sits just 0.1% above February 2020's near record-low of 3.28%, just prior to the onset of the pandemic
-However, over half a million excess serious delinquencies remain - borrowers 90 or more days past due on their mortgages, including those in active forbearance - more than twice pre-pandemic levels
-Just 0.24% of loans are in active foreclosure in December - an all-time low - with the month's 4,100 foreclosure starts some 90% below December 2019 levels
-While roughly twice as many foreclosure sales (completions) occurred in the month as compared to December 2020, there were only one-third as many as in pre-pandemic December 2019
-Given the large volume of borrowers who've exited forbearance protections in recent months, the industry must keep a very close eye on foreclosure metrics moving forward in 2022
-Prepayment activity fell by more than 7% in December and is poised to fall even further as rising rates continue to erode refinance incentive
Jan 21, 2022, 09:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at December 2021 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.38%
Month-over-month change: -5.88%
Year-over-year change: -44.46%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.24%
Month-over-month change: -3.80%
Year-over-year change: -27.98%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 4,100
Month-over-month change: 10.81%
Year-over-year change: -42.25%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.65%
Month-over-month change: -7.31%
Year-over-year change: -47.60%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.29%
Month-over-month change: 12.07%
Year-over-year change: 324.16%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,799,000
Month-over-month change: -107,000
Year-over-year change: -1,452,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 946,000
Month-over-month change: -80,000
Year-over-year change: -1,200,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 128,000
Month-over-month change: -4,000
Year-over-year change: -50,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,927,000
Month-over-month change: -112,000
Year-over-year change: -1,502,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Louisiana: 7.06%
Mississippi: 6.91%
West Virginia: 5.37%
Alabama: 5.11%
Oklahoma: 5.08%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Utah: 2.20%
California: 2.13%
Washington: 2.03%
Colorado: 2.02%
Idaho: 1.85%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Louisiana: 3.84%
Mississippi: 3.41%
Oklahoma: 2.55%
Alabama: 2.52%
Arkansas: 2.50%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Hawaii: -46.54%
Nevada: -35.61%
California: -34.04%
Vermont: -27.62%
Washington: -27.28%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
Louisiana: -4.65%
Michigan: -8.74%
Indiana: -8.97%
Ohio: -12.09%
West Virginia: -12.10%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
- Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
- All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom. The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Feb. 7, 2022. For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to [email protected].
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.
Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
|
For more information:
|
Michelle Kersch
|
Mitch Cohen
|
904.854.5043
|
704.890.8158
SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article