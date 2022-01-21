Black Knight: 2021 Ends With Foreclosures at All-Time Low and Near Record-Low Delinquency Rate; Serious Delinquencies Still More than 2X Pre-Pandemic Levels

-At 3.38% entering January, the national delinquency rate sits just 0.1% above February 2020's near record-low of 3.28%, just prior to the onset of the pandemic

-However, over half a million excess serious delinquencies remain - borrowers 90 or more days past due on their mortgages, including those in active forbearance - more than twice pre-pandemic levels

-Just 0.24% of loans are in active foreclosure in December - an all-time low - with the month's 4,100 foreclosure starts some 90% below December 2019 levels

-While roughly twice as many foreclosure sales (completions) occurred in the month as compared to December 2020, there were only one-third as many as in pre-pandemic December 2019

-Given the large volume of borrowers who've exited forbearance protections in recent months, the industry must keep a very close eye on foreclosure metrics moving forward in 2022

-Prepayment activity fell by more than 7% in December and is poised to fall even further as rising rates continue to erode refinance incentive