Black Knight Acquires DocVerify, Accelerating Expansion of Fully Digital, Contactless End-to-End Real Estate and Mortgage Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced today that it has acquired DocVerify, a privately held company committed to delivering solutions that provide proof of the integrity of digital documents, enabling organizations across a wide range of industries to streamline processes, safeguard sensitive information and reduce costs. The acquisition helps accelerate Black Knight's goal of digitizing the entirety of the real estate and mortgage continuum as DocVerify's trusted and proven digital document verification capabilities are already seamlessly integrated with Expedite Close, Black Knight's digital closing platform.

DocVerify's suite of capabilities includes an eNotary platform supporting both in-person electronic notarization (IPEN) as well as remote online notarization (RON) and developer tools. All solutions are built on DocVerify's proprietary VeriVault™ Verification Platform, an unparalleled security and storage platform that verifies the content, creator, and creation date of any digital document to help eliminate the risk of forgery, fraud or theft. DocVerify has become a trusted leader and innovator in digital document verification across a wide variety of industries, developing extensible solutions that manage secure e-signatures, prevent transaction fraud and safeguard intellectual property. With its acquisition of DocVerify, Black Knight significantly enhances its ability to support the widespread adoption of eNotary and eVault solutions in the mortgage and real estate industries and beyond.

"Black Knight and DocVerify are an exceptional strategic fit, given how our solutions and platforms complement one another," said Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour. "Digital documents are becoming the norm for conducting business in virtually all industries. Black Knight and DocVerify share a commitment to helping our clients move closer to a secure paperless environment through the digitization of the document validation process and a highly secure eNotary solution that our mortgage and real estate clients can leverage to offer a 100% digital closing. We look forward to welcoming the DocVerify team to Black Knight."

Both Black Knight and DocVerify are playing vital roles in the expansion of eClosings. Electronic and remote notarization serve as the backbone of eClosings, and DocVerify solutions easily integrate with virtually any eClosing system. These capabilities are complemented by Black Knight's Expedite Close platform. The electronic document delivery and fulfillment capabilities of the Expedite Close platform enable lenders to leverage eSign and eDocument delivery and quality control audit capabilities from a single platform that supports a wet-sign, hybrid or full-digital close for all real estate closing participants.

"Both Black Knight and DocVerify are focused on developing innovative technologies that are versatile, easy-to-use and provide optimal security for our clients," said Darcy Mayer, CEO and Founder of DocVerify. "By combining the considerable strengths of Black Knight and DocVerify, this acquisition will benefit clients of both companies, as well as the industries we serve."

Trasimene Capital Management served as the advisor to Black Knight.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

