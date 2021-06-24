Black Knight Announces Direct Integration to PHOENIX Broker Assumption Sets to Deliver Deeper MSR Insights and Price Discovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced integration of its MSR Platform with broker assumption sets from PHOENIX, a premier advisory firm for MSR and whole loan trading, mortgage services, and analytics. Black Knight will leverage the firm's fair-value MSR valuations to deliver integration that give mortgage lenders, servicers, and MSR owners detailed, real-time information regarding the value and performance of their servicing rights. This information offers users greater transparency of the value of servicing rights, which are often the largest and most volatile assets on balance sheets.

As a well-respected, high-volume MSR advisor and valuation partner, PHOENIX delivers MSR valuation models through its consistent trading activity and active market participation. The firm's extensive market understanding will provide Black Knight clients with real-time, market-informed MSR valuation assumption sets for use in a variety of solutions and services.

"Black Knight's integration with PHOENIX's assumptions supports our continued commitment to bringing robust and timely price discovery to the mortgage industry," said Rob Kessel, managing director, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "PHOENIX's new origination and seasoned MSR broker assumptions will add granular market value insight to Black Knight's MSR Platform, which will benefit lenders and servicers of all sizes and experience levels."

PHOENIX's broker assumption sets are now available within the Black Knight MSR Platform, which provides detailed visibility into the value and performance of servicing assets and market economics. The MSR Platform integrates with the Black Knight MSP loan servicing system providing daily MSR portfolio updates and is available in tiered solutions, giving lenders and servicers the opportunity to customize their level of service based on business needs and experience.



This integration comes at an important time as mortgage lenders, servicers and investors are navigating the aftermath of historically high origination volumes, profitability and retention of servicing rights. As a result, businesses in today's market are increasingly driven by MSR values and related business strategies, making it critical to have a consistent cadence of valuation data to inform strategic retain/release decisioning and to maintain transparency between period-end reporting.

"This integration between Black Knight's premier technology and PHOENIX's real-time MSR broker data delivers exceptional value to the mortgage industry," said Brett Schaffer, CEO and founder of PHOENIX. "Black Knight customers now have access to valuable decisioning tools that will enable them to better manage their mortgage banking and servicing businesses."

About PHOENIX

PHOENIX is the premier advisory firm for MSR and whole loan trading, mortgage services, and analytics. In over 25 years of industry leadership, PHOENIX has successfully managed trillions of dollars in MSR and whole loan transactions. We provide MSR and whole loan valuation and analytics used for business strategy, sale advisory, capitalization, and financial reporting purposes by hundreds of mortgage market participants. Customers include a majority of the top 100 mortgage banking firms and mortgage servicers, and the largest and most sophisticated MSR and whole loan investors. Our diverse business lines offer high touch trading advisory, quantitative analysis, consulting, mortgage servicing performance management, origination and servicing quality control, underwriting support, third party due diligence reviews, and a range of other mortgage operations outsourcing solutions. For more information on PHOENIX, please visit www.phoenixtma.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

