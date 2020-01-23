Black Knight Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings after the close of regular market trading on February 13, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-407-4018 (USA) or 201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Black Knight's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2020, through February 20, 2019, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13698190.

About Black Knight



Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors: Information for Media:



Steven Eagerton Michelle Kersch Black Knight Black Knight 904.854.3683 904.854.5043 steven.eagerton@bkfs.com michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

