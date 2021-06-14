﻿ Black Knight Announces New Board Chair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, 2021, William P. Foley, II, a director and Chairman of the Board of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), notified the company of his intention to retire from the Black Knight Board of Directors when his term ends at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Following Foley's decision, the Board has appointed Anthony Jabbour to serve as Chairman of the Board in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer, following Foley's retirement at the Annual Meeting. Thomas M. Hagerty will continue to serve as Black Knight's independent Lead Director. In recognition of Foley's significant contributions to Black Knight's success, he will serve as Chairman Emeritus.

"On behalf of the Black Knight Board, our management team and all of our employees, I would like to thank Bill Foley for his incredible vision, leadership and support," said Jabbour. "Bill's numerous and valuable contributions have helped Black Knight achieve tremendous success and growth. He has established a strong foundation that we will continue building on in the future."

"In 2018, Anthony joined a strong, established company, but the advances Black Knight has made since then have been truly transformative," said Foley. "He has injected an industry leader with the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit of a start-up and the results have been extraordinary. His strong visionary and leadership skills make me certain that this is the right time to pass on the reins of leadership and give me great confidence in Black Knight's future. I am confident Anthony will continue to create value for shareholders, employees and clients alike."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

