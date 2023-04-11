Black Knight Announces New Mobile App for the Optimal Blue PPE to Expand On-the-Go Access to Scenario Pricing and More

The industry's most innovative product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine – the Optimal Blue PPE – is now available in a native mobile app for iOS

Optimal Blue PPE (OB) Mobile gives loan officers the added flexibility to access scenario pricing functionality from any location to assist in conversations with prospective borrowers

gives loan officers the added flexibility to access scenario pricing functionality from any location to assist in conversations with prospective borrowers The app provides users access to the full array of pricing inputs and granularity, including the ability to view custom fields and save favorites, which are currently available on the web version of the Optimal Blue PPE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced the release of a new mobile app for the Optimal Blue PPE – the industry's most innovative product, pricing and eligibility engine. Now available for iOS users, the Optimal Blue PPE (OB) Mobile app gives loan officers the added flexibility to access scenario pricing functionality from any location to assist in conversations with prospective borrowers.

"We are highly engaged with our clients, and we continuously look for ways to better serve their needs," said Kevin McMahon, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "Our decision to enhance our digital capabilities to deliver OB Mobile is a direct outcome of this feedback; our clients told us they preferred a mobile app over a mobile-friendly website, and we delivered. OB Mobile is an extension of our commitment to both our clients and ongoing innovation, and we look forward to continued investments to serve the market."

OB Mobile allows users to price scenarios and save favorites to a dashboard for quick access. With a single tap, scenarios can be refreshed to show the best product, rate and price, as well as any interest rate movement on a given day. The app displays the full array of pricing inputs and granularity currently available on the web version of the Optimal Blue PPE, including custom fields. All eligible products and rates are presented, including any adjustments, notes and advisories. Ineligible products are also displayed, along with a reason for ineligibility.

"The flexibility to access quotes anytime and anywhere adds valuable time back in a busy loan officer's day," said McMahon. "Most importantly, it helps them provide the best possible experience to prospective homebuyers, which is crucial in today's competitive market."

Optimal Blue users can download the app from their iPhone here .

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com .

For more information:

Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen Black Knight, Inc. 904.854.5043 Black Knight, Inc. 704.890.8158 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.