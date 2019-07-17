Black Knight Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and real estate industries, will release second quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on August 6, 2019. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-407-4018 (USA) or 201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Black Knight's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2019, through August 13, 2019, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13692651.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors:

Information for Media:





Kirk Larsen

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight

Black Knight       

904.527.4470

904.854.5043       

investor@bkfs.com

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com           

                                                                                                 

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

