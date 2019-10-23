Black Knight Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2019 earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Black Knight will release third quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on November 6, 2019. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-407-4018 (USA) or 201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Black Knight's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2019, through November 13, 2019, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13694834.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's chief financial officer, will present at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference at The Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Mr. Larsen's presentation will commence at approximately 9:45 a.m. Central Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Black Knight's Investor Relations website.

About Black Knight



Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors: Information for Media:



Steven Eagerton Michelle Kersch Black Knight Black Knight 904.854.3683 904.854.5043 steven.eagerton@bkfs.com michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackknightinc.com

