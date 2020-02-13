Black Knight Announces Three-Year 10 Million Share Repurchase Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a three-year share repurchase program, effective February 12, 2020, under which the Company may repurchase up to 10 million shares of its outstanding common stock. The timing and volume of share repurchases will be determined by the Company's management based on its ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the business, the market price of its common stock and general market conditions. The repurchase program authorizes the Company to purchase shares of its outstanding common stock from time to time through February 12, 2023, through open market purchases, unsolicited or solicited privately negotiated transactions.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com .

