Black Knight Appoints Peter Carrara as Chief Information Officer

Black Knight's proven technology is at the core of the company's ability to deliver innovative, client-facing origination, servicing and default solutions; sophisticated enterprise business intelligence and AI solutions; and comprehensive data and actionable analytics capabilities.

"Pete's proven leadership, exceptional collaboration skills and commitment to urgency will add considerable strength to Black Knight's executive team to the benefit of our clients and our industry," said Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour. "I am confident that Pete's experience, knowledge and ability to deliver on commitments will help us continue on our path toward providing innovative technology to support both our clients and the internal operations of our world-class organization."

Carrara has more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership roles, backed by a track record of significant improvements in operational efficiency and stability, as well as employee and client satisfaction. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Infrastructure at TradeWeb, and has held senior technology leadership positions with companies such as RBC, JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse, Citi and Salomon Smith Barney.

"Black Knight's highly respected industry reputation for both innovation and close client collaboration was a huge draw for me, and I'm honored to join the company," Carrara said. "It's a privilege to be working with such a strong IT team, and I'm looking forward to putting my experience managing IT environments and large-scale integrations to work for Black Knight and its valued clients."

About Black Knight

Black Knight is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

