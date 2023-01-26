Black Knight Continues to Deliver Innovative Servicing Solutions Focused on Customer Needs Through Periods of Hardship

A New Collections Solution Features Call Management Capabilities that Servicers Can Use to Apply Insights and Help Their Borrowers Determine Best Repayment Options When Facing Financial Struggles

Black Knight has added a new Collections solution to its suite of customer-focused technology, which is designed to exceed the needs of homeowners throughout their servicing journey

The Collections solution leverages insight-based capabilities that assist servicers with keeping borrowers from foreclosure and late-stage default by streamlining the process of engaging homeowners who may be facing financial hardship – ultimately helping more of them stay in their homes

Black Knight's suite of consumer-focused solutions offers end-to-end tools for servicers to help borrowers with personalized engagement and speedy resolution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced it has enhanced its suite of solutions dedicated to exceeding the needs of homeowners throughout their servicing journey. The most recent addition is the Collections solution, which delivers the functionality to assist servicers in their efforts to keep customers in their homes during periods of financial hardship by streamlining the process of engaging customers with meaningful information. This early engagement can help prevent foreclosure and late-stage default by making qualified assistance options timelier and more accessible to both homeowners and servicers.

"We consider it a privilege at Black Knight to be able to deliver technology that supports the American aspiration of homeownership," said Sandra Madigan, chief digital officer, Black Knight. "A homeowner facing financial hardship may feel anguish, fear and even embarrassment. Our comprehensive solutions address this difficult reality by giving servicers a seamless path to help their borrowers prevent or resolve delinquent payments. Whether a borrower prefers to browse their options independently or connect with a servicer's support representative – the Collections application brings consistency, ease and relief to the process."

The Collections solution seamlessly integrates with the MSP loan servicing system and Servicing Digital, Black Knight's self-service app and responsive web solution that allows borrowers to access loan, home and neighborhood information. Through this integration, borrowers can browse and select from qualified assistance options at a time and pace that suits them. Additionally, a servicer's employees can access key information to help their customers address delinquent payments quickly and efficiently to ultimately avoid transitioning customers into default.

"Every mortgage servicer's goal is to help customers remain in their homes, and by rounding out our robust suite with the Collections solution, these servicers have even more resources to do so," said Joe Nackashi, CEO, Black Knight. "Continuous engagement is key to providing a top-tier experience throughout the customer journey, and periods of hardship are when consumers need this outreach most. We are proud at Black Knight to contribute to the special relationship between a servicer and the homeowner – a relationship that's fundamental to the American dream."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

