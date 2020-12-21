Black Knight: Delinquencies Improved Again in November 2020, But Nearly 2.2 Million Seriously Past-Due Mortgages Remain
- Despite seasonal headwinds, mortgage delinquencies improved for the sixth consecutive month in November 2020, falling to 6.33% from 6.44% in the month prior
- The national delinquency rate is now down 1.5 percentage points from its peak of 7.8% in May but remains a full three percentage points (+93%) above pre-pandemic levels
- While early-stage delinquencies -- borrowers one or two payments past due -- have fallen back below pre-pandemic levels, seriously past-due (90+ days) mortgages remain 1.8 million above pre-pandemic levels
- Foreclosure activity remains muted as widespread moratoriums remain in place
- November's 4,400 foreclosure starts and 176,000 loans in active foreclosure are both at their lowest levels on record since Black Knight began reporting the metrics in 2000
- Prepayments fell 11% from October's 16-year high; however, with interest rates at record lows and refinance incentive at an all-time high, prepay activity is likely to remain elevated in the coming months
Dec 21, 2020, 09:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at November 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 6.33%
Month-over-month change: -1.76%
Year-over-year change: 79.20%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.33%
Month-over-month change: -1.63%
Year-over-year change: -29.82%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 4,400
Month-over-month change: -6.38%
Year-over-year change: -86.87%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 2.82%
Month-over-month change: -11.07%
Year-over-year change: 92.60%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.07%
Month-over-month change: -3.49%
Year-over-year change: -95.76%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 3,381,000
Month-over-month change: -56,000
Year-over-year change: 1,513,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,193,000
Month-over-month change: -66,000
Year-over-year change: 1,754,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 176,000
Month-over-month change: -2,000
Year-over-year change: -72,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 3,557,000
Month-over-month change: -59,000
Year-over-year change: 1,441,000
|
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
11.11%
|
Louisiana:
|
10.74%
|
Hawaii:
|
9.45%
|
New York:
|
8.49%
|
Oklahoma:
|
8.36%
|
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Montana:
|
4.35%
|
Oregon:
|
4.33%
|
Colorado:
|
4.19%
|
Washington:
|
4.06%
|
Idaho:
|
3.45%
|
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
6.58%
|
Louisiana:
|
6.51%
|
Hawaii:
|
5.80%
|
Nevada:
|
5.77%
|
Alaska:
|
5.61%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
|
New Jersey:
|
-27.80%
|
California:
|
-27.75%
|
New York:
|
-24.74%
|
Colorado:
|
-24.34%
|
Alaska:
|
-23.47%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Nebraska:
|
1.30%
|
Oklahoma:
|
0.35%
|
Arkansas:
|
0.25%
|
Iowa:
|
0.12%
|
West Virginia:
|
-0.81%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
|
1)
|
Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
|
2)
|
All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
