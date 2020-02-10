Black Knight Delivers New Enhancements to CompassPPE and CompassPoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced new releases of its CompassPPE and CompassPoint solutions that deliver enhancements to help improve accuracy, efficiency and automation in origination and secondary marketing. CompassPPE is a modern and robust product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine, and CompassPoint is an industry-leading risk management and loan sale platform. The latest enhancements to both solutions represent Black Knight's continued innovation in core functionality supporting increased efficiencies, improved profit margins and reduced risk for its lender clients.

"The enhancements in our February releases deliver features that help both originators and secondary market professionals perform a wide variety of critical tasks more effectively," said James Baublitz, Product Manager of Pipeline Analytics. "Black Knight continues to invest in solutions that allow lenders to improve their profit margins and bring automation and transparency to the entire organization."

The latest release of CompassPPE includes integration with the Black Knight Fee Service engine for property taxes, recording fees and title fees. Streamlined lock policy administration and execution provide an enhanced user experience for administrators and secondary marketing managers, including greater visibility into specific policies that are being applied when loans are re-locked.

Enhanced API validation has been introduced to CompassPPE™ to support the validation of multiple API transactions to improve accuracy by enforcing requirements around key pricing data elements. Additionally, the pricing concession workflow between originators, managers and secondary lock desk has been improved to include override capabilities that can be configured to support additional business practices. New integrations enable LOS users to obtain accurate pricing at the point of sale and to easily move locked loans from another PPE vendor to CompassPPE.

CompassPoint has introduced significant workflow efficiencies with agency auto-committing, allowing users to create multiple automated commitments with Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac with one click. The CompassPoint Pooling Optimizer can automatically solve for optimal combinations and considerations, allowing users to send multiple auto-commit requests simultaneously. CompassPoint can automatically accept prices that are returned within a user-defined tolerance with note-rate detail to individually approve prices outside of these parameters. Additional enhancements to the hybrid AOT workflow allow for bulk trading with select investors and simplify the creation of hybrid AOTs from within CompassPoint and the broader auto-committing workflow.

The CompassPoint Hedge Selection Tool has been simplified to offer users the ability to roll, swap, round robin or pair off multiple trades in an intuitive and efficient user interface. The net risk position impact of these selections is immediately displayed so that traders are able to easily make actionable decisions. Additionally, MSR analysts can now automatically generate multiple scenarios using different sets of input assumptions, including those hosted by participating servicing brokers, providing lenders with unprecedented granularity and perspective into their servicing portfolios.

"Our newest enhancements were designed to provide originators and secondary market professionals with greater automation and increased visibility into their pipelines for better decision-making," said Baublitz. "These powerful, industry-leading automated technology solutions give lenders more control over their business and save time – which contributes to greater profitability – while empowering their secondary marketing managers with flexible, transparent, fully integrated secondary market solutions."



About Black Knight, Inc.

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 michelle.kersch@bkfs.com mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Related Links

www.blackknightinc.com

